Product Name – ANDES v3 DRYSTAR® jacket (suggested retail price – € 249.95 Euro / £ 249.99 Sterling)

Sizes: S-4XL (S-6XL Black)

Category – All-weather riding / Adventure touring

Description – Designed using Alpinestars exclusive Drystar® construction, the Andes v3 Drystar® Jacket offers 100% waterproofing and high levels of breathability, even in difficult riding conditions. The technically advanced construction of this jacket offers protection and abrasion resistance and is adaptable to all weather conditions.

• Tech-Air® 5 ready.

• Constructed with an advanced reinforced polyfabric textile for durability and a Drystar® waterproof and breathable membrane for 100 per cent waterproof performance in wet weather conditions.

• Newly developed direct ventilation system (DVS) zippered chest air intakes and back exhaust ports for high levels of airflow.

• Internal impact protection provided by removable elbow and shoulder protectors.

• Chest and back compartments can accommodate the Nucleon chest and back inserts (available as an accessory upgrade).

• Reinforced polymer-printed texturing in critical elbow and lower arm areas for enhanced abrasion resistance.

• Reflective details.

• Upper chest zippered hand pockets work in tandem with the direct ventilation openings to ensure personalized levels of cooling airflow.

• Front waterproof cargo pockets for convenience and peace-of-mind closure.

• Large, external utility pocket on lower back plus internal pockets and a waterproof wallet pocket for real-world practicality.

• Integrated soft edge collar and 3D mesh construction for enhanced comfort over long distances.

• Premium YKK zipper for main front closure offers adaptable, secure and convenient closure.

• Removable long-sleeve thermal liner (100g body 80g sleeves) ensures comfort on hot or cold days.

• Pre-contoured sleeves with stretch panels on elbows for comfort and freedom of movement

• Hook and loop-closing waist adjustment belt ensures a highly customizable fit.

• External zippered chest pockets and cargo pockets for safe peace-of-mind storage.

• Shock cord on adjustment on inner bottom for an optimal fit.

• According to European statutory law the CE mark is a conformity requirement for the marketing of this product. The following standards apply to this product:

• Fully riding garment to CE – Category II prEN17092 draft standards – A class.

• CE Level 2 EN1621-2:2014 Alpinestars Nucleon back protector, available as an accessory upgrade.

• CE Level 1 EN1621-1:2012 Alpinestars Nucleon Flex Plus shoulder and elbow protectors.

