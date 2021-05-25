Product Name – ANDES v3 DRYSTAR® pants (suggested retail price – € 199.95 Euro / £ 199.99 Sterling)
Sizes: S-4XL
Category – All-weather riding / Adventure touring
Description – Designed using Alpinestars Drystar® construction, the Andes v3 Pant offers 100% waterproofing and high levels of breathability. With added protection in strategic areas, these pants can adapt to all weather conditions and are fully compatible with the Andes Drystar® Jacket.
• Constructed with an advanced reinforced polyfabric textile for durability and Alpinestars exclusive Drystar® membrane for 100 per cent waterproof performance in wet weather conditions.
• Removable long thermal liner allows the pants to be adapted to suit the weather conditions.
• Efficient direct ventilation ports strategically positioned on thighs for high levels of airflow.
• Pre-contoured leg construction with knee stretch panels insert for optimum riding comfort.
• Tapered touring fit for enhanced comfort when riding.
• Interior hip pad compartments. (Bio-Flex inserts available as an accessory upgrade).
• Removable and positional-adjustable knee protectors ensure superior protection against impacts.
• Reinforced polymer-printed texturing in critical knee areas for added abrasion resistance.
• Integrated reflective details.
• Adjustment waist system features buckle and stretch material for an optimized fit.
• Zippered air intakes for effective internal temperature control.
• Cargo-style pockets for real-world practicality.
• Adjustable, removable bib braces for an improved comfort fit while also ensuring the pants remain in position.
• According to European statutory law the CE mark is a conformity requirement for the marketing of this product. The following standards apply to this product:
• CE Category II PPE Regulation prEN17092 – A class.
• CE Level 1 EN1621-1:2012 Alpinestars Nucleon Flex Plus knee with Bio-Flex hip protector compatibility (Bio-Flex hip protectors are available as an accessory upgrade).
