Alpinestars Announces Tech-Air® 5’s Newly Available Race Riding Mode & App Functionality.

Tech-Air® 5 is Alpinestars’ autonomous, electronic Airbag System designed to provide unrivalled upper body airbag coverage. The Tech-Air® 5 can be worn under any properly fitting* motorcycling jacket or leather suit and has been uniquely engineered to provide the most comprehensive coverage to protect motorcycle riders’ shoulders, chest, ribs and full back, both on the road and at the track. Tech-Air® 5 has built-in Bluetooth connectivity, allowing riders to display the Tech-Air® 5 operational status, battery status, as well as a detailed map of their ride on their mobile phone directly via the Tech-Air® App. The Tech-Air® 5 firmware can also be updated directly via the App.

NEW SOFTWARE RELEASE/RACE MODE FIRMWARE – Today, Alpinestars is announcing the new availability of the RACE Riding Mode that is available as part of the newest Tech-Air® 5 software release update. In addition to motorcyclists being able to ride protected during their daily commute, with this new feature riders can now switch to RACE Riding Mode and ride on closed-course racetracks. The newly released Tech-Air® App functionality allows riders to easily switch between STREET and RACE Riding Modes.

NEW RACE RIDING MODE – Tech-Air® 5 comes pre-loaded out-of-the-box with the STREET Riding Mode. Riders interested in using the RACE mode must first update the Tech-Air® App to the latest version (normally this happens automatically, unless you have disabled automatic App updates). Next, riders must update their Tech-Air® 5 software to the newest software release via the settings in the Tech-Air® App. Once they’ve turned on Tech-Air® 5 and paired their system with the App, they can go to Settings to easily update the system software. As soon as the new Tech-Air® 5 software has been installed, riders will see a new option in the App Settings called Riding Modes. Upon selecting Riding Modes, riders can see that the STREET mode has already been selected as the default riding mode. To change from STREET to RACE mode, simply select RACE mode and save it. Now the Tech-Air 5 Airbag System will be set for the desired RACE Riding Mode. Note that RACE Riding Mode must only be used for riding on closed racetracks and not be used for any other type of riding.

At the end of your track day or race, always remember to change back from RACE Riding Mode to STREET mode. Once finished riding at the track, simply connect the Tech-Air® 5 to the App, go to App Settings, select Riding Modes, select STREET mode and hit save. The Tech-Air® RACE Riding Mode is developed for the riding conditions associated with the racetrack and the riding style typically found at the racing circuit. The STREET Riding Mode is for street riding conditions where motorcyclists frequently stop at traffic lights and intersections. To ensure that you have the correct coverage for your specific riding mode, always set STREET riding mode for street riding and only use RACE Riding Mode for closed-course racetrack riding.

NEW INFLATORS SERVICE – In addition, to the new software release and RACE Riding Mode provided via the App, Alpinestars is launching a new inflators service. Now riders will be able to purchase an INFLATORS ONLY option for €159.95 which includes the replacement of the two Argon Canisters. This service offering is available at Alpinestars’ Tech-Air® Servicing, and soon also at Certified Tech-Air® Service Centers. The Tech-Air® 5 Airbag System is certified to withstand at least 3 deployments, after which the airbag sack must be substituted and a FULL service completed at a cost of €299.95. The full service includes the inspection, Tech-Air® 5 cleaning, replacement of the airbag, as well as the replacement of the 2 inflators.

* Note: The Tech-Air® 5 wearable Airbag System is designed to be worn under any proper fitting textile jacket or leather suit provided that the garment has sufficient space to allow for the expansion of the airbag after the deployment. Please see Section 8: Compatible outer garments of the Tech-Air® 5 Airbag System Manual for fitting guidelines. For textile jackets this requires an additional 4 cm of space around the circumference of the body. For those riders who want to wear a sports leather jacket or suit, Tech-Air® 5 may also be worn with Tech-Air® compatible leather jackets and suits which have built-in leather expansion panels to accommodate the inflation of the airbag. Riders who wish to wear a leather jacket or 1 or 2 piece leather suit that is not Tech-Air® compatible must be sure that the leather jacket or suit has an additional 4 cm of space around the circumference of the entire chest, and that it’s not too tight in the crotch area in order to prevent discomfort in case of deployment.

