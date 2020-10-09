Product Name – BANSHEE women’s leggings (suggested retail price – € 169.95 Euro / £ 159.99 Sterling)
Category – Women’s Urban
SIZES: XS-2XL
Description – Optimized for women riders, the Banshee Leggings offer a figure-hugging fit thank to an anatomical stretch fabric main shell, as well as incorporating a full aramidic fiber lining and slim-profiled CE-certified knee protection.
• Stretch fabric shell construction for an optimized women’s fit.
• Stretch accordion on knees area to increase comfort in riding position.
• Reflective prints on the inner side of lower edge.
• Full aramidic fiber lining for excellent abrasion resistance.
• Alpinestars Level 1 Nucleon hip protector available as accessory upgrade.
• Level 1 knee protectors.
• Available in standard, long and short versions.
• According to European statutory law the CE mark is a conformity requirement for the marketing of this product. The following standards apply to this product:
• CE Category II PPE Regulation (EU) prEN 17092– A class.
• CE Level 1 EN1621-1:2012 Alpinestars Bio-Flex knee protectors.
