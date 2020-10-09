Product Name – BANSHEE women’s leggings (suggested retail price – € 169.95 Euro / £ 159.99 Sterling)

Category – Women’s Urban

SIZES: XS-2XL

Description – Optimized for women riders, the Banshee Leggings offer a figure-hugging fit thank to an anatomical stretch fabric main shell, as well as incorporating a full aramidic fiber lining and slim-profiled CE-certified knee protection.

• Stretch fabric shell construction for an optimized women’s fit.

• Stretch accordion on knees area to increase comfort in riding position.

• Reflective prints on the inner side of lower edge.

• Full aramidic fiber lining for excellent abrasion resistance.

• Alpinestars Level 1 Nucleon hip protector available as accessory upgrade.

• Level 1 knee protectors.

• Available in standard, long and short versions.

• According to European statutory law the CE mark is a conformity requirement for the marketing of this product. The following standards apply to this product:

• CE Category II PPE Regulation (EU) prEN 17092– A class.

• CE Level 1 EN1621-1:2012 Alpinestars Bio-Flex knee protectors.

For more information on Alpinestars products visit alpinestars.com/

