Alpinestars – Booster V2 Glove

Product Name – BOOSTER v2 glove (suggested retail price – € 74.95 Euro / £ 64.99 Sterling)

SIZES: S-3XL

Category – Performance Riding

Description – The multi-panel Booster v2 Glove is made from premium leather and incorporates an over-molded viscoelastic knuckle guard for optimized levels of protection. Featuring Alpinestars’ stretch palm insert as well as grip panels, the multi-purpose Booster v2 Glove provides excellent sensitivity on the bike’s controls.

Constructed from durable goat leather and abrasion resistant stretch polyester fabric for comfort and

Innovative microfiber and PU grip panels strategically position on palm and thumb for excellent levels of grip control and

Premium, full-grain leather palm construction is durable and offers excellent abrasion

Viscoelastic knuckle pad for softness and

Viscoelastic knuckle protector provides impact and abrasion Guard is reinforced on the interior side with foam for improved levels of fit, comfort and shock absorption.

Alpinestars’ exclusive ergonomic stretch insert between palm and thumb offers improved range of hand movement and greater sensitivity while operating the bike

Accordions on fingers and back hand for all-round movement and

Alpinestars’ patented third and fourth finger bridge prevents seam failure and finger separation in the event of a

Viscoelastic protector provides impact and abrasion Guard is reinforced on the interior side with thick foam for improved levels of fit, comfort and shock absorption.

Palm, thumb and fingers padded with energy absorbing foam for additional

Wrist flap with hook and loop on cuff provides a secure

Little finger side wall leather reinforcement for abrasion

Touchscreen compatible index fingertip and thumb allow the use of smartphone and GPS

Pre-curved finger construction reduces rider fatigue while offering excellent comfort and

New construction for reduced seams and enhanced rider

According to European statutory law the CE mark is a conformity requirement for the marketing of this The following standards apply to this product: EN 13594 2015, Level 1 KP.

