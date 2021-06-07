Alpinestars – Booster V2 Glove

Product Name – BOOSTER v2 glove (suggested retail price – € 74.95 Euro / £ 64.99 Sterling)
SIZES: S-3XL
Category – Performance Riding
Description – The multi-panel Booster v2 Glove is made from premium leather and incorporates an over-molded viscoelastic knuckle guard for optimized levels of protection. Featuring Alpinestars’ stretch palm insert as well as grip panels, the multi-purpose Booster v2 Glove provides excellent sensitivity on the bike’s controls.
- Constructed from durable goat leather and abrasion resistant stretch polyester fabric for comfort and
- Innovative microfiber and PU grip panels strategically position on palm and thumb for excellent levels of grip control and
- Premium, full-grain leather palm construction is durable and offers excellent abrasion
- Viscoelastic knuckle pad for softness and
- Viscoelastic knuckle protector provides impact and abrasion Guard is reinforced on the interior side with foam for improved levels of fit, comfort and shock absorption.
- Alpinestars’ exclusive ergonomic stretch insert between palm and thumb offers improved range of hand movement and greater sensitivity while operating the bike
- Accordions on fingers and back hand for all-round movement and
- Alpinestars’ patented third and fourth finger bridge prevents seam failure and finger separation in the event of a
- Viscoelastic protector provides impact and abrasion Guard is reinforced on the interior side with thick foam for improved levels of fit, comfort and shock absorption.
- Palm, thumb and fingers padded with energy absorbing foam for additional
- Wrist flap with hook and loop on cuff provides a secure
- Little finger side wall leather reinforcement for abrasion
- Touchscreen compatible index fingertip and thumb allow the use of smartphone and GPS
- Pre-curved finger construction reduces rider fatigue while offering excellent comfort and
- New construction for reduced seams and enhanced rider
- According to European statutory law the CE mark is a conformity requirement for the marketing of this The following standards apply to this product: EN 13594 2015, Level 1 KP.
For more Alpinestars news check out our dedicated page Alpinestars News
or head to the official Alpinestars website alpinestars.com/
If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here
Subscribe to our news channels: Here