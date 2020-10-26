Product Name – CERIUM tech-stretch denim (suggested retail price – € 179.95 Euro / £ 169.99 Sterling)

Sizes: 28-30-31-32-33-34-36-38-40

Category – Urban Riding

Description – The Cerium Tech Stretch Denim Pant is an excellent urban commuting jean that fuses class-leading protection for the knee in an ergonomic, slim fit denim design. With its pre-shaped leg construction and quality denim fabric (12oz cotton and elastane) the Cerium Tech Stretch Denim Pant features a stretch layer for the optimal fit.

• Extremely compact mono-layer fabric construction uses fine yarns in weft and warp for reduced material volume and superior mechanical performance.

• The elastomer present in the weft ensures elongation for a guaranteed temporary deformability as the user moves, returning to its natural position when the movement stops, for superior rider comfort.

• Basic indigo color with a black sulphur overcoating gives this denim a dark, uniform and at the same time three-dimensional look.

• Slim fit with stretch denim layer for enhanced levels of comfort.

• Nucleon Plus knee armor allows high levels of movement and has a slim design to ensure the protector is discreet off the bike.

• Triple stitched seams for strength and durability.

• Classic five pocket detailing.

• Stitched rivets.

• Reflective label.

• According to European statutory law the CE mark is a conformity requirement for the marketing of this product. The following standards apply to this product:

• CE Category II PPE Regulation prEN 17012 draft standards – Level A.

• CE Level 1 EN1621-1:2012 Alpinestars Nucleon Plus knee protectors.

