Designed for urban riding and commuting, the lightweight Chrome Street Hoodie offers excellent abrasion resistance thanks to the aramidic fiber reinforcements on the shoulders, elbows and back.

This hoodie also has Nucleon Flex Plus protectors on the shoulders and elbows for superior impact protection and is Tech-Air® ready and can accommodate the Tech-Air® 5 Airbag System.

Construction

Light weight construction for optimized rider comfort.

Inner aramidic fiber reinforcements deliver optimum abrasion resistance and added durability.

Knitted fabric ‘cotton feel’ main shell for a casual aesthetic.

Protection

Nucleon Flex Plus protectors on shoulders and elbows for high levels of impact protection.

This casual styled hoodie is protective; it is equipped with Nucleon Flex Plus armor and is Tech-Air® ready and can accommodate the Tech-Air® 5 Airbag System, for complete upper body protection.

According to European statutory law the CE mark is a conformity requirement for the marketing of this product. The following standards apply to this product:

CE Category II PPE Regulation EN 17092 – A class.

CE Level 2 EN1621-2:2014 Alpinestars Nucleon back protector, available as an accessory up grade.

CE Level 1 EN1621-1:2012 Alpinestars Nucleon Flex Plus shoulder and elbow protectors.

Key Features

Interior aramidic reinforcement on shoulder, elbow and back for enhanced levels of abrasion resistance.

Kangaroo pockets on front for real-world practicality and secure storage of items.

Removable hood allows the hoodie to be adapted to the climate conditions and offers greater practicality off the bike.

Cord adjusters on hood, leather string stoppers for an optimized fit.

Ribbed cuffs for enhanced rider comfort.

Back compartment can accommodate a Nucleon back protector, available as an optional upgrade.

