Alpinestars – Copper V2 Denim Pants

Product Name – COPPER v2 denim pants (suggested retail price – € 184.95 Euro / £ 174.99 Sterling)
Sizes: 28-30-31-32-33-34-36-38-40
Category – Urban Riding
Description – The Copper Denim v2 Pant is an excellent urban commuting jean that fuses class-leading protection for the knee and hips and a uniquely stylish, customized design detailing. With its pre-shaped leg construction and quality denim fabric the Copper Denim v2 gets more comfortable and personalized with every ride.
- Regular straight fit with stretch denim layer and aramidic fiber panels for enhanced levels of comfort and protection against abrasion and
- Bio-Flex knee armor allows high levels of movement and has a slim design to ensure the protector is discreet off the
- Triple stitched seams for strength and
- Classic five pocket
- Stitched
- Available in standard, short and long
- According to European statutory law the CE mark is a conformity requirement for the marketing of this The following standards apply to this product:
- CE Category II PPE Regulation prEN 17012 draft standards – Level
- CE Level 1 EN1621-1:2012 Alpinestars Bio-Flex knee and pockets for hip protectors, available as an accessory
