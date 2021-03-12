Alpinestars – Copper V2 Denim Pants

Product Name – COPPER v2 denim pants (suggested retail price – € 184.95 Euro / £ 174.99 Sterling)

Sizes: 28-30-31-32-33-34-36-38-40

Category – Urban Riding

Description – The Copper Denim v2 Pant is an excellent urban commuting jean that fuses class-leading protection for the knee and hips and a uniquely stylish, customized design detailing. With its pre-shaped leg construction and quality denim fabric the Copper Denim v2 gets more comfortable and personalized with every ride.

Regular straight fit with stretch denim layer and aramidic fiber panels for enhanced levels of comfort and protection against abrasion and

Bio-Flex knee armor allows high levels of movement and has a slim design to ensure the protector is discreet off the

Triple stitched seams for strength and

Classic five pocket

Stitched

Available in standard, short and long

According to European statutory law the CE mark is a conformity requirement for the marketing of this The following standards apply to this product:

CE Category II PPE Regulation prEN 17012 draft standards – Level

CE Level 1 EN1621-1:2012 Alpinestars Bio-Flex knee and pockets for hip protectors, available as an accessory

