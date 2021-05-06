Product Name – COPPER v2 PLUS denim pants (suggested retail price – € 214.95 Euro / £ 229.99 Sterling)

Sizes: 28-40

Category – Urban

Description – The Copper v2 Plus Denim Pant is an excellent urban commuting jean that fuses class-leading protection for the knee and hips and a uniquely stylish, customized design detailing. With its pre-shaped leg construction and quality denim fabric the Copper v2 Plus Denim Pant gets more comfortable and personalized with every ride.

• Blue rinse denim with aramidic fiber construction for enhanced protection against abrasion and cuts.

• Inner liner on knee compartment for enhanced rider comfort.

• Bio-Flex knee and optional Bio-Flex hip armor for high levels of impact protection.

• Reflective details.

• Two pockets on front and back for secure and convenient storage.

• Additional small pocket on right leg for real world practicality.

• According to European statutory law the CE mark is a conformity requirement for the marketing of this product. The following standards apply to this product:

• Fully riding garment to CE – Category II prEN17092 draft standards – A class.

• CE Level 1 EN1621-1:2012 Alpinestars Bio-Flex Plus knee and hip protectors.

For more Alpinestars news check out our dedicated page Alpinestars News

or head to the official Alpinestars website alpinestars.com/

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here

