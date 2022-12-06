Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK
Alpinestars CR-X Drystar® Riding Shoes Black – in stock now!
RRP – £179.99
A protective riding shoe with unrivalled off-the-bike, all-day walking comfort.
The CR-X boasts a running shoe last which provides a “snug’ fit coupled with ample inner shoe volume’ to ensure good all-day foot comfort, while the Drystar® waterproof and breathable membrane guarantees effective all-weather performance.
Features:
- Gear shift zone features a highly abrasive-resistant TP layer for enhanced durability
- Excellent levels of grip and abrasion resistance
- Oil resistant dual rubber compound
- Removable Ortholite insock provides long lasting comfort and prevents over heating
Other colourways available:
- Black/Camo Red
- Black/White
