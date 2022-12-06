Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UKSuperbike News Footer

Alpinestars Cr-x Drystar Riding Shoes BlackAlpinestars CR-X Drystar® Riding Shoes Black – in stock now!

RRP – £179.99

A protective riding shoe with unrivalled off-the-bike, all-day walking comfort.

The CR-X boasts a running shoe last which provides a “snug’ fit coupled with ample inner shoe volume’ to ensure good all-day foot comfort, while the Drystar® waterproof and breathable membrane guarantees effective all-weather performance.

Alpinestars Cr-x Drystar Riding Shoes BlackFeatures:

  • Gear shift zone features a highly abrasive-resistant TP layer for enhanced durability
  • Excellent levels of grip and abrasion resistance
  • Oil resistant dual rubber compound
  • Removable Ortholite insock provides long lasting comfort and prevents over heating

Other colourways available:

  • Black/Camo Red
  • Black/White

For more Alpinestars news check out our dedicated page Alpinestars News

You find out where to buy in the UK via Oxford Products website

or head to the official Alpinestars website alpinestars.com/Alpinestars Cr-x Drystar Riding Shoes Black

