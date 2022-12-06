Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Alpinestars CR-X Drystar® Riding Shoes Black – in stock now!

RRP – £179.99

A protective riding shoe with unrivalled off-the-bike, all-day walking comfort.

The CR-X boasts a running shoe last which provides a “snug’ fit coupled with ample inner shoe volume’ to ensure good all-day foot comfort, while the Drystar® waterproof and breathable membrane guarantees effective all-weather performance.

Features:

Gear shift zone features a highly abrasive-resistant TP layer for enhanced durability

Excellent levels of grip and abrasion resistance

Oil resistant dual rubber compound

Removable Ortholite insock provides long lasting comfort and prevents over heating

Other colourways available:

Black/Camo Red

Black/White

You find out where to buy in the UK via Oxford Products website

or head to the official Alpinestars website alpinestars.com/

