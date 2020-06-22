Alpinestars -DAISY v2 women’s riding denim

Product Name – DAISY v2 women’s riding denim (suggested retail price – € 169.95 Euro / £ 159.99 Sterling)

Sizes: 24-34

Category – Women’s Urban Riding

Description – Anatomically profiled for a fully optimized female fit, the Daisy v2 Women’s Denim Pants feature a cut which has been designed to ensure a slim-fitting, urban-styled look that flatters the female form. These pants are about more than aesthetics, and to this end they come equipped with subtly incorporated aramidic fiber reinforcements for superior protection against abrasion and cuts, and Bio Flex knee and hip armor for optimal protection against impacts.

• Anatomically profiled for a fully optimized female fit.

• Stonewashed with aramidic fiber reinforcement for enhanced protection against abrasion and cuts.

• Inner line for enhanced rider comfort.

• Bio Flex knee and hip armor for high levels of impact protection.

• Two pockets on front and back and a small pocket on right leg for secure and convenient storage.

• Ergonomic cut with turn-ups.

• Vent on thigh for high levels of airflow.

• Reflective detail.

• According to European statutory law the CE mark is a conformity requirement for the marketing of this product. The following standards apply to this product:

• Fully riding garment to CE – Category II prEN17092 draft standards – A class.

• CE Level 1 EN1621-1:2012 Alpinestars Bio-Flex knee and hip protectors.