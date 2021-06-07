Alpinestars – Faster-3 Rideknit Riding Shoe

Product Name – FASTER-3 RIDEKNIT riding shoe (suggested retail price – € 154.95 Euro / £ 159.99 Sterling)
SIZES: 38-48 EUR / 6-14 US
Category – Road Riding
Description – Featuring new performance innovations adapted from decades of R&D experience in the highest level of motorsports, the Faster-3 Shoe utilizes a seamless knitted construction to create a riding shoe that is extremely lightweight and breathable and also boasts class-leading protective features, both inside and outside.
- Main upper material combination of advanced microfiber, knitted mesh and seamless thermo-welded microfiber forms an innovative and technical
- Lower tongue, lateral and medial quarter in knitted mesh construction allows breathability, comfort and a modern street- wear
- Air vent details on lateral and toe area are strategically positioned to improve airflow and
- Enhanced TPU ankle extended into lower lateral area gives improved support and
- TPR slider details on lateral toe box gives increased flex and
- New TPR heel counter design ensures additional lateral support and
- Asymmetric toe design gives protection on shift
- Traditional lace closure system for an easy, secure and comfortable
- Lateral adjustable hook and loop closure system with TPR strap for increased
- Medial dual density ankle protectors are applied between the upper and padded lining to provide strategic protection and flexibility in key
- Tongue and collar padding provides high levels of comfort and fit around the ankle and
- Internal toe box and heel counter reinforcement is layered under the upper for a more ergonomic
- 3D mesh lining for high levels of breathability with anti-slip micro-suede in the
- Replaceable anatomical EVA footbed with Lycra lining on
- Extremely lightweight, specifically compounded, rubber sole provides textured grip, excellent absorption and features an integrated support shank for enhanced sole
- Faster-3 Rideknit shoe is CE-certified to EN 13634:2017.
