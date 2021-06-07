Alpinestars – Faster-3 Rideknit Riding Shoe

Product Name – FASTER-3 RIDEKNIT riding shoe (suggested retail price – € 154.95 Euro / £ 159.99 Sterling)

SIZES: 38-48 EUR / 6-14 US

Category – Road Riding

Description – Featuring new performance innovations adapted from decades of R&D experience in the highest level of motorsports, the Faster-3 Shoe utilizes a seamless knitted construction to create a riding shoe that is extremely lightweight and breathable and also boasts class-leading protective features, both inside and outside.

Main upper material combination of advanced microfiber, knitted mesh and seamless thermo-welded microfiber forms an innovative and technical

Lower tongue, lateral and medial quarter in knitted mesh construction allows breathability, comfort and a modern street- wear

Air vent details on lateral and toe area are strategically positioned to improve airflow and

Enhanced TPU ankle extended into lower lateral area gives improved support and

TPR slider details on lateral toe box gives increased flex and

New TPR heel counter design ensures additional lateral support and

Asymmetric toe design gives protection on shift

Traditional lace closure system for an easy, secure and comfortable

Lateral adjustable hook and loop closure system with TPR strap for increased

Medial dual density ankle protectors are applied between the upper and padded lining to provide strategic protection and flexibility in key

Tongue and collar padding provides high levels of comfort and fit around the ankle and

Internal toe box and heel counter reinforcement is layered under the upper for a more ergonomic

3D mesh lining for high levels of breathability with anti-slip micro-suede in the

Replaceable anatomical EVA footbed with Lycra lining on

Extremely lightweight, specifically compounded, rubber sole provides textured grip, excellent absorption and features an integrated support shank for enhanced sole

Faster-3 Rideknit shoe is CE-certified to EN 13634:2017.

