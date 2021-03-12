Alpinestars – Faster V2 Leather Jacket

Product Name – FASTER v2 leather jacket (suggested retail price – € 379.95 Euro / £ 369.99 Sterling)

Category – Sport Riding

SIZES: 48-60 (48-64 BLACK BLACK)

Description – A superbly styled sport riding garment with premium leather and extensive stretch paneling, the Faster v2 Jacket is brimming with protective and performance features. This jacket is equipped with strategically positioned perforations of high levels of cooling airflow.

Highly durable and technical 3mm leather, multi-panel construction.

Nucleon Flex Plus ultra-flexible and ventilated shoulder and elbow protectors for protection against

New shoulder protection features over-molded advanced TPU guard layered under the outer

Snap-button system to integrate the Level 2 Alpinestars Nucleon back

Extensive, advanced poly fabric stretch inserts on chest, underarm and rear

Zipper wrist closure for secure and customized

Ventilation inlets on shoulders for high levels of airflow and are zippered for ease of

Rear of the jacket is elongated for enhanced coverage when

Strategically positioned localized perforations highly improve

Hook and loop waist adjustment for an optimized

Stretch collar construction with 3D mesh inner collar for enhanced rider

Mesh liner construction for improved breathability, comfort and

External, large-opening front hand pockets are zippered for peace-of-mind

Zippered front pocket for secure storage of

Waist connection zipper allows attachment to Alpinestars riding

Reflective

According to European statutory law the CE mark is a conformity requirement for the marketing of this The following standards apply to this product:

CE Category II PPE Regulation EN 17092 – AA

CE Level 2 EN1621-2:2014 Alpinestars Nucleon back protector, available as an accessory

CE Level 1 EN1621-1:2012 Alpinestars Nucleon Flex Plus shoulder and elbow

alpinestars.com





