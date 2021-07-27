Product Name – GP FORCE CHASER leather suit 2pc (suggested retail price – € 799.95 Euro / £ 769.99 Sterling)

Category – Racing/Performance Riding

Sizes: 48-60

Description – The GP Force Chaser 2PC Leather Suit is constructed from bovine leather for unsurpassed abrasion and tear resistance. Fully optimized for use with or without Tech-Air5®, Alpinestars world leading electronic airbag safety system, the GP Force Chaser 2PC Leather Suit incorporates Alpinestars GP protectors for effective impact protection and external sliders at the joints for unparalleled abrasion resistance.

Tech-Air® 5 compatible; Tech-Air® is the world’s first completely electronic, self-contained, full independent upper body motorcycle airbag system with no bike-to-rider set-up configurations

Strategically positioned accordion stretch panel inserts have been designed to accommodate Alpinestars Airbag System, allowing expansion when the airbag inflates but also offering a high level of anatomical performance and a superior fit when riding without the system

Bovine multi-panel construction for strength, comfort and superior abrasion

GP protectors on the elbow, shoulder, knee and tibia for effective impact

DFS Lite protector on shoulder for additional protection against abrasion in a key

Chest pad compartment designed to take the CE-certified Nucleon chest

Jacket is equipped with a short back with a large stretch panel for the ultimate in rider

Comes fitted with Nucleon Bio-Flex hip

Inner knee suede reinforcement for grip on the

Perforated leather panels are strategically positioned to offer excellent levels of cooling airflow and

Stretch panels on abdomen, under the arms, on the arms, crotch and back of leg for an optimum high performance riding

Inner stretch mesh liner with multi-panel construction and 3D textured fabric on the collar for

Aerodynamic back hump is ventilated for maximum

Internal waterproof wallet pocket for peace-of-mind

Removable and replaceable Sport slider offers superior durability and

Calf expansion panel with stretch ribs for a custom

Fully CE-certified riding garment to CE – Category II prEN17092 standards – AA

For more Alpinestars news check out our dedicated page Alpinestars News

or head to the official Alpinestars website alpinestars.com/

SBN Directory – add your motorcycle related business here

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here

