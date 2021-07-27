Product Name – GP FORCE CHASER leather suit 2pc (suggested retail price – € 799.95 Euro / £ 769.99 Sterling)
Category – Racing/Performance Riding
Sizes: 48-60
Description – The GP Force Chaser 2PC Leather Suit is constructed from bovine leather for unsurpassed abrasion and tear resistance. Fully optimized for use with or without Tech-Air5®, Alpinestars world leading electronic airbag safety system, the GP Force Chaser 2PC Leather Suit incorporates Alpinestars GP protectors for effective impact protection and external sliders at the joints for unparalleled abrasion resistance.
- Tech-Air® 5 compatible; Tech-Air® is the world’s first completely electronic, self-contained, full independent upper body motorcycle airbag system with no bike-to-rider set-up configurations
- Strategically positioned accordion stretch panel inserts have been designed to accommodate Alpinestars Airbag System, allowing expansion when the airbag inflates but also offering a high level of anatomical performance and a superior fit when riding without the system
- Bovine multi-panel construction for strength, comfort and superior abrasion
- GP protectors on the elbow, shoulder, knee and tibia for effective impact
- DFS Lite protector on shoulder for additional protection against abrasion in a key
- Chest pad compartment designed to take the CE-certified Nucleon chest
- Jacket is equipped with a short back with a large stretch panel for the ultimate in rider
- Comes fitted with Nucleon Bio-Flex hip
- Inner knee suede reinforcement for grip on the
- Perforated leather panels are strategically positioned to offer excellent levels of cooling airflow and
- Stretch panels on abdomen, under the arms, on the arms, crotch and back of leg for an optimum high performance riding
- Inner stretch mesh liner with multi-panel construction and 3D textured fabric on the collar for
- Aerodynamic back hump is ventilated for maximum
- Internal waterproof wallet pocket for peace-of-mind
- Removable and replaceable Sport slider offers superior durability and
- Calf expansion panel with stretch ribs for a custom
- Fully CE-certified riding garment to CE – Category II prEN17092 standards – AA
For more Alpinestars news check out our dedicated page Alpinestars News
or head to the official Alpinestars website alpinestars.com/
SBN Directory – add your motorcycle related business here
If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here
Subscribe to our news channels: Here