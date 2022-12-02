Alpinestars – Gp Force Chaser

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

The GP Force Chaser 2PC Leather Suit is constructed from bovine leather for unsurpassed abrasion and tear resistance.

Fully optimized for use with or without Tech-Air® 5, Alpinestars world leading electronic Airbag Safety System, the GP Force Chaser 2PC Leather Suit incorporates Alpinestars GP protectors for effective impact protection and external sliders at the joints for unparalleled abrasion resistance.

Key Features

• Aerodynamic back hump is ventilated for maximum airflow.

• Internal waterproof wallet pocket for peace-of-mind storage.

• Removable and replaceable Sport slider offers superior durability and feel.

• Calf expansion panel with stretch ribs for a custom fit.

• Inner knee suede reinforcement for grip on the bike.

• Perforated leather panels are strategically positioned to offer excellent levels of cooling airflow and comfort.

• Stretch panels on abdomen, under the arms, on the arms, crotch and back of leg for an optimum high performance riding fit.

• Jacket is equipped with a short back with a large stretch panel for the ultimate in rider comfort.

Construction

• Inner stretch mesh liner with multi-panel construction and 3D textured fabric on the collar for comfort.

• Tech-Air® 5 ready; Tech-Air® is the world’s first completely electronic, self-contained, full independent upper body motorcycle airbag system with no bike-to-rider set-up configurations required.

• Strategically positioned accordion stretch panel inserts have been designed to accommodate Alpinestars Airbag System, allowing expansion when the airbag inflates but also offering a high level of anatomical performance and a superior fit when riding without the system fitted.

• Bovine multi-panel construction for strength, comfort and superior abrasion resistance.

Protection

• Comes fitted with Alpinestars Nucleon Bio-Flex hip protectors.

• DFS Lite protector on the shoulder for additional protection against abrasion in a key area.

• Chest pad compartment designed to take Alpinestars CE-certified Nucleon chest pads.

• GP protectors on the elbow, shoulder, knee and tibia for effective impact protection.

• According to European statutory law the CE mark is a conformity requirement for the marketing of this product. The following standards apply: Fully CE-certified riding garment to CE – Category II prEN17092 standards – AA class.

GP FORCE CHASER – RRP £849.99

