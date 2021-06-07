Product Name – GP PLUS R v3 RIDEKNIT leather jacket (suggested retail price – € 529.95 Euro / £ 529.99 Sterling)

Sizes: 48-64

Category – Performance Riding

Description – With a highly durable and abrasion resistant leather main shell and subtly incorporated class-leading Nucleon Flex Plus protection, the GP Plus Rideknit Leather Jacket is designed for the optimum blend of safety and comfort. Fully optimized for use with or without Tech-Air5®, Alpinestars world leading electronic airbag safety system, this jacket is equipped with knitted technology fabric on the seam area for maximum stretchability, thus optimizing fit and comfort, while zippered air intakes provide crucial ventilation.

Tech-Air® 5 compatible; Tech-Air® is the world’s first completely electronic, self contained, full independent upper body motorcycle airbag system with no bike-to-rider set-up configurations required.

Knitted design leather jacket designed with a body mapped race fit and pre-curved sleeves and body for optimal riding performance.

Advanced inner comfort liner construction and assembly for optimized flexibility and ease of use, thereby maximizing the knit panels function for an unrivalled sensation of freedom when the jacket is on.

Engineered stretch panel inserts have been designed to accommodate Alpinestars Airbag System, allowing expansion when the airbag inflates but also offering a high level of anatomical performance and a superior fit when riding without the system fitted.

Chassis constructed from premium bovine leather for superior abrasion resistance.

Large mesh panel on back of collar for optimized levels of airflow.

Level 1 Nucleon Flex Plus armor on shoulder and elbow (Nucleon chest Level 1 and Nucleon Level 1 and 2 back protectors available as an accessory upgrade).

DFS Lite shoulders for enhanced impact protection and abrasion resistance.

Rear of the jacket is elongated for enhanced coverage when riding.

Knitted technology fabric on seam area for programmed stretchability, thus optimizing fit and comfort.

Hook and loop waist and cuff with semi-automatic zip for a secure closure.

Low profile collar construction with soft lining for enhanced rider comfort.

Two front zippered pockets, inner waterproof document pocket and two inner pockets on the liner for safe and secure storage.

Upper side vents for optimal airflow.

Coil main zipper for ease of use, even with gloved hands.

Waist connection zipper allows attachment to Alpinestars riding pants.

Reflective details.

According to European statutory law the CE mark is a conformity requirement for the marketing of this product. The following standards apply to this product:

Fully CE-certified riding garment to CE – Category II prEN17092 standards – AA class

CE Level 1 EN1621-1:2012 Alpinestars Nucleon Flex Plus shoulder and elbow protectors.

For more Alpinestars news check out our dedicated page Alpinestars News

or head to the official Alpinestars website alpinestars.com/

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here

