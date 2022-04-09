Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

Alpinestars introduces Tech-Air® 10 the top protection system from MotoGP at the Circuit Of The Americas in Austin, Texas.

Alpinestars is showcasing over 20 years of technology innovation and product development in motorcycling airbag protection with the introduction of Tech-Air® 10, and bringing to market the full upper-body and hips protection System developed with Alpinestars’ MotoGP riders. With nearly 100 professional MotoGP Moto2, Moto3, MotoE, AMA, and WSBK riders wearing Tech-Air® Airbag protection at the track during race weekends, and nearly 300 pro riders wearing Tech-Air®, Alpinestars’ launch of Tech-Air® 10 at COTA showcases the company’s continued commitment to bringing technology developments from its world-class Racing Program to motorcycle riders worldwide.

Alpinestars will be presenting live demonstrations of the Tech-Air®10 Airbag System to the public in the Alpinestars area at the entrance to the Marketplace located in the Grand Plaza at the Circuit of the Americas during the Austin MotoGP weekend. In addition, Alpinestars will be hosting a launch event for the press with MotoGP World Champion Fabio Quartararo, on Saturday, April 9th at 4:30 pm, at the Alpinestars Paddock Hospitality.

Tech-Air® 10 is the latest innovative autonomous airbag to join the Alpinestars’ Tech-Air® family, which includes the Tech-Air® Race, Tech-Air® Street, and Tech-Air® 5 electronic Airbag Systems. Derived from Alpinestars’ airbag technology adopted by MotoGP riders, Tech-Air® 10 is a slim, self-contained wearable Airbag System that provides unrivalled body protection to racers, track day riders, and road riders by covering the rider’s shoulders, chest, full back, and hips.

Tech-Air®10 Product Highlights

Tech-Air® 10 provides the most comprehensive coverage of any airbag currently available. The Tech-Air® 10 System is extremely easy to use; just zip up the front and close the belt to activate the Airbag System, and you’re ready to ride. The internal belt automatically activates the System once it is fastened and secured. The state-of-the-art, wearable Tech-Air® 10 Airbag System comes with an active electronic System that features 12 sensors (3 triaxial accelerometers plus 1 triaxial gyroscope) and a crash detection algorithm that leverages AI to accurately monitor when to deploy the airbag in the event of a crash. Tech-Air® 10 is designed for track and road use and can be used with both the RACE and the STREET Riding Modes which have specific AI crash detection algorithms. The RACE Riding mode must only be used for riding on closed racetracks and should not be used for any other types of riding. Developed from decades of research with the world’s top MotoGP riders, and Alpinestars’ customers, data from millions of kilometers and thousands of crashes have been analyzed to continuously improve the intelligent crash detection algorithm. Upon the detection of a crash situation, a protective airbag is deployed, providing unrivalled protection to the rider with a maximum inflation time of 40ms. The impact absorption while wearing the airbag results in a decrease of the impact force by up to 95% compared to a passive protector. The Tech-Air® 10 has CE certification Level 2 for both the chest and back. A remote, wireless LED display indicates the airbag’s operational status. The integrated, certified lithium-ion battery has a battery life of 24 hours of riding time. Bluetooth connectivity to a Tech-Air® App provides riders with the Airbag System’s operational status, battery status, and MyRide trip information. Via the Tech-Air® App, riders can also update the System’s firmware when new crash-detection algorithms are released. The Tech-Air® 10 System features an airbag that is certified for up to three inflations.

With the availability of the Tech-Air® 10 Airbag System in the market, Alpinestars is enabling racing sport and track day riders to benefit from a standalone, wearable garment featuring all of the protection that Tech-Air® delivers to the top professional racers.

For more information regarding the operation of the Tech-Air® 10 System, please visit the Tech-Air® 10 site at: alpinestars.com/tech-air10.

