Alpinestars – Ketchum Gore-tex Jacket

Product Name – KETCHUM GORE-TEX jacket (suggested retail price – € 499.95 Euro / £ 449.99 Sterling)

Sizes: S-4XL

Category – All-weather riding / Adventure touring

Description – The road-orientated Ketchum Gore-Tex Jacket is a lightweight jacket designed to offer effective all-weather protection. The technically advanced construction of this jacket offers protection and abrasion resistance, while the fixed Gore-Tex waterproof and breathable LTD liner ensures excellent performance in all conditions.

Lightweight design and lightweight materials offer low weight and excellent protection against the elements, while the techni- cally-advanced fabric offers exceptional abrasion

GP Lite shoulder cup for effective protection against

Elongated touring length rear extended coverage when

Easy-to-open, -secure and -close direct ventilation ports for high levels of

Discreet, hidden ventilation ports for enhanced breathability and back ventilation ports with shock cord for an easy

Removable thermal jacket allows the jacket to be adapted to any weather

Ergonomic stretch panels around armpit for enhanced fit and rider

Magnetic engagement large tooth zipper for ease of

Six pockets for convenient and secure

Arm and waist adjuster mechanisms ensure the optimal fit when

Reflective

According to European statutory law the CE mark is a conformity requirement for the marketing of this The following standards apply to this product:

CE Category II PPE Regulation prEN17092– AA

CE Level 2 EN1621-2:2014 Alpinestars Nucleon back protector, available as an accessory

CE Level 2 EN1621-1:2012 Alpinestars Nucleon Flex Plus shoulder and elbow

alpinestars.com/

