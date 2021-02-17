Alpinestars – Ketchum Gore-tex Jacket

Product Name – KETCHUM GORE-TEX jacket (suggested retail price – € 499.95 Euro / £ 449.99 Sterling)
Sizes: S-4XL
Category – All-weather riding / Adventure touring
Description – The road-orientated Ketchum Gore-Tex Jacket is a lightweight jacket designed to offer effective all-weather protection. The technically advanced construction of this jacket offers protection and abrasion resistance, while the fixed Gore-Tex waterproof and breathable LTD liner ensures excellent performance in all conditions.
- Lightweight design and lightweight materials offer low weight and excellent protection against the elements, while the techni- cally-advanced fabric offers exceptional abrasion
- GP Lite shoulder cup for effective protection against
- Elongated touring length rear extended coverage when
- Easy-to-open, -secure and -close direct ventilation ports for high levels of
- Discreet, hidden ventilation ports for enhanced breathability and back ventilation ports with shock cord for an easy
- Removable thermal jacket allows the jacket to be adapted to any weather
- Ergonomic stretch panels around armpit for enhanced fit and rider
- Magnetic engagement large tooth zipper for ease of
- Six pockets for convenient and secure
- Arm and waist adjuster mechanisms ensure the optimal fit when
- Reflective
- According to European statutory law the CE mark is a conformity requirement for the marketing of this The following standards apply to this product:
- CE Category II PPE Regulation prEN17092– AA
- CE Level 2 EN1621-2:2014 Alpinestars Nucleon back protector, available as an accessory
- CE Level 2 EN1621-1:2012 Alpinestars Nucleon Flex Plus shoulder and elbow
