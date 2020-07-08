Today, Alpinestars and Marc Marquez are celebrating their shared passion for MotoGP racing and technical design with the introduction of the new 2020 Alpinestars MM93 Capsule Collection. Nicknamed the “Thunder of Cervera,” Marc has brought his stylistic flair and racing vibe to the new line of products including jackets, technical riding hoodies, gloves, riding shoes, and accessories. Inspired by Marc’s distinctive MM93 logo and his iconic red, black and grey colors, the capsule fuses innovative designs, technical materials, and protection technologies. The collab brings to life a capsule collection that combines the true lightning speed and racing attitude of MM93 along with the riding comfort, performance and safety of Alpinestars, allowing fans to ride in vogue in the city or to the track. Today, Alpinestars and Marc Marquez are celebrating their shared passion for MotoGP racing and technical design with the introduction of the new 2020 Alpinestars MM93 Capsule Collection. Nicknamed the “Thunder of Cervera,” Marc has brought his stylistic flair and racing vibe to the new line of products including jackets, technical riding hoodies, gloves, riding shoes, and accessories. Inspired by Marc’s distinctive MM93 logo and his iconic red, black and grey colors, the capsule fuses innovative designs, technical materials, and protection technologies. The collab brings to life a capsule collection that combines the true lightning speed and racing attitude of MM93 along with the riding comfort, performance and safety of Alpinestars, allowing fans to ride in vogue in the city or to the track.

“Alpinestars and I began working together in 2008, when I was only 15 years old; we’ve had a long relationship. Last year we started to think about creating a collection together with my colors red, black, grey, and of course the best technologies that Alpinestars have. We started to discuss the designs and the clothing and with our first 2019 MM93 Spring Collection, the reaction of the people was really good. With the launch of the second collection, we are looking forward to giving our fans the opportunity to wear the best Alpinestars clothes with the best MM93 design.”

– Marc Marquez

In talking about the 2020 MM93 capsule collection Marc explains: “I always take care about all the designs that wear my logo and when it comes to the creation of the MM93 Alpinestars collection, I am involved from the beginning. First of all, I give input on my initial ideas. Of course I try to find the best compromise between black and red and the logos, and which logos I would like to use, then Alpinestars looks for the best solutions and gives me some different options. The Alpinestars MM93 collection is a real collaboration between my staff, my designer here in Spain, together with all Alpinestars designers in Los Angeles and in Asolo, Italy. In the end, I always choose the best collection designs together with Alpinestars’ President, Gabriele Mazzarolo, and the Alpinestars staff to make sure it becomes a great MM93 capsule collection, especially because we focus on taking care of all the small details.”

“All the collection items really standout, and my favorite look for the Alpinestars MM93 collection is the BRNO jacket, designed for the Asian market: it’s my favorite because it is so comfortable and I really like the jacket with the red, grey, black Aragon gloves. Together they become a very nice look for the city.”

“In talking about the future, we’re looking forward to a long relationship between Alpinestars and MM93. This is our second MM93 Collection, so the target is to continue in the same spirit of collaboration as we develop future collections. It’s something important to bring this racing style together with my colors and both the technical materials and best technologies from Alpinestars to all the fans so they can wear these products in the city and when they come to the circuits.”