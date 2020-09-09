Alpinestars Launches New Fall 2020 Casuals Collection

Alpinestars‘ DNA is based in racing and the company is powered by the spirit and passion for winning at the highest level. Motorsports are the most exhilarating way we have found for people to explore their personal limits. Focus. Joy. Exhaustion. Thrill. Accomplishment. Whatever you do, from commitment comes great achievement. Top athletes have this understanding deep in their minds and in their every day way of life. We share this attitude and it is this spirit that inspired the new Fall 2020 Casuals line.

While progress never sleeps, it’s also important to remember that Alpinestars has a rich and extensive heritage to draw on. The Fall 2020 Casuals Collection fuses confident, contemporary style, performance and timeless appeal in four distinct categories which allow fans to showcase their love of the Alpinestars’ way of life away from the track; Racing, Lifestyle, Logos and MX.

‘Racing Designs’ are inspired by the passion and energy of high octane Motorsports, and incorporate sophisticated, light weight fabrics in a performance fit to create the perfect statement for casual sportswear, whatever the environment. Among the highlights are:

SESSION II FLEECE

FOCUS TEE

PHASE RACE HAT

The ‘Lifestyle/Urban Designs’ range blends Alpinestars ’ rich heritage with innovative urban trends, perfect for anyone wishing to express their passion for motorsports in their everyday life. Highlights include:

APPLIED HAT

ARCHED PREMIUM TEE

ROBUST HOODIE

The modern/classic ‘Logo Designs’ hoodies, tees and hats feature Alpinestars most iconic and recognizable designs in a range of clean and striking graphics, guaranteed to make a bold fashion statement. Highlights include:

TECH ANGLE PERFORMANCE TEE

RIDE 2.0 CAMO TEE

CORP SHIFT WP TECH HAT

The MX range taps into the timeless appeal of motocross clothing by introducing a modern twist to old school classics, creating a range of products which feel original, yet authentic. Highlights include:

TITLE TEE

TITLE HAT

RIVALRY TEE