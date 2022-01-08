Derived from Alpinestars’ participation in MotoGP, Tech-Air® 10 is a slim, self-contained wearable Airbag System that offers unrivaled body protection to racers, track day riders, and road riders by covering the rider’s shoulders, chest, full back, and hips. Tech-Air® 10 can be worn under any Alpinestars Tech-Air® Ready suit, or any third-party leather suit with 4 cm of space around the circumference of the rider’s chest and 2 cm around the circumference of the rider’s hips to accommodate the inflation of the airbag, in the event of a crash.Tech-Air® 3 is Alpinestars’ ‘over’ the jacket Airbag System designed for commuters and road riding. With its practical design, the Tech-Air® 3 Airbag System can be worn in all weather conditions, and its lightweight construction and packable design mean that it can be quickly and easily folded up and stowed in a backpack or under a scooter’s seat when not in use. The Tech-Air® 3 Airbag System is available in men’s and women’s Stella versions with an ergonomically designed, dedicated fit.

The Tech-Air® OFF-ROAD V2 Airbag System offers the highest level of protection for off-road riding, developed and used in the most grueling conditions of the last 3 Dakar races, it will be made available for purchase later in 2022.

The 3 new airbag systems are the latest additions to the Alpinestars’ Tech-Air® family, which also includes Tech Air 5.

With this complete selection of advanced airbag technology, Alpinestars is enabling riders of all disciplines to benefit from a standalone, wearable garment featuring all of the protection that Tech-Air® delivers, regardless of the bike they ride, or the style of riding they do.

The Consumer Electronics Show takes place from January 5th to 7th in Las Vegas. Alpinestars’ exhibit is located in Tech West of the Venetian Expo, Level 2, Halls A-C, Booth 54932 in the Lifestyle zone of the Venetian Ballroom.

