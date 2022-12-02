Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

The Alpinestars Missile Ignition V2 1pc racing Leather Suit delivers optimum abrasion resistance while also The Alpinestars Missile Ignition V2 1pc racing Leather Suit delivers optimum abrasion resistance while also offering extensive ventilation thanks to its MATRYX® zones.

This suit has an engineered fit to deliver the highest level of active race protection and is Tech–Air® ready; it can accommodate the Tech–Air® 5.

Key Features

• Polyamide stretch inserts for optimal abrasion resistance while ensuring enhanced freedom of movement.

• Dedicated ‘Ignition’ graphic for a striking racing–inspired aesthetic.

• Race fit – highly pre–curved body, arms and knees for enhanced performance.

• Premium bovine leather with dual layers in exposed areas for superior abrasion resistance.

• DFS armor delivers optimal resistance against impacts and abrasion, and offers exceptional friction control.

• Internal Race spec GP–R armor is soft for comfort and delivers extended coverage for additional protection in key zones.

• Bio–Flex Race hip armor for optimal resistance against impacts.

• Detachable comfort liner for convenience.

• Innovative MATRYX® structural panels on the abdomen provide parametric performance for ventilation and superior mechanical resistance to tearing and abrasion while also being extremely thin and lightweight.

• DFS sliders and replaceable DFS elbow sliders deliver optimal resistance against impacts and abrasion, and offer exceptional friction control.

• An engineered fit designed to accommodate any Alpinestars Tech–Air® System in order to deliver the highest level of active race protection.

• According to European statutory law the CE mark is a conformity requirement for the marketing of this product. The following standards apply: Fully CE–certified riding garment to CE – Category II prEN17092 standards – AAA class.

For more Alpinestars news check out our dedicated page Alpinestars News

You find out where to buy in the UK via Oxford Products website

or head to the official Alpinestars website alpinestars.com/

