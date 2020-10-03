The 2020 Motul FIM Superbike World Championship at the iconic Circuit of Nevers Magny-Cours sees Alpinestars launch the ‘Haga 20’ Supertech R Race Replica Boots in recognition of one of WSBK’s fastest and most spectacular riders, Noriyuki ‘Nitro Nori’ Haga.

The Japanese ‘Samurai of Slide’ enjoyed a successful WSBK career, with Noriyuki finishing runner-up in the World Championship on three different occasions and third in the overall standings in an additional four seasons. Noriyuki competed in 312 races in WSBK throughout his illustrious career, securing 43 wins, 116 podiums, seven poles and 59 fastest laps. His unique blend of bike control, outright speed and flamboyant riding style saw him become a firm favorite with fans across the globe.

The ‘Haga 20’ Limited Edition Supertech R is a fitting tribute to racing legend Noriyuki’s skill and all-action riding style. Featuring all the technical innovations of Alpinestars’ class-leading Supertech R boots, the striking Japanese-inspired flaming red, black and white nitro design compels fans to wear the distinctive ‘Haga 20’ – a premium race boot fit for Champions.

MotoGP and Superbike Technology for Alpinestars Customers

From its first launch, the Supertech boot immediately redefined the standards by which road racing footwear are measured – so revolutionary was its concept and construction. Today, the Supertech R represents the pinnacle of racing innovation for track and road use. Every component is meticulously engineered for high performance protection, precision and flexibility. The technology used by Alpinestars athletes in MotoGP and WSBK, MotoAmerica, BSB and all other championships where Alpinestars riders compete derives from the company’s commitment to R&D and track testing activities with top athletes allowing customers to enjoy the same boots for their everyday riding on the road and track.

