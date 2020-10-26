Product Name – PRIMER riding shoe (suggested retail price – € 189.95 Euro / £ 179.99 Sterling)

Sizes: 6-14 US INCLUDED ALL HALF SIZES / 38-48 EUR

Category – Urban Riding

Description – A protective riding shoe which can be worn off the bike casually for off bike urban activities. The Primer boasts a causal last which gives it an excellent spongey underfoot feel for all-day comfort.

• A CE-certified riding shoe which can be worn off the bike casually for off bike urban activities. The Primer boasts a causal last which gives it an excellent spongey underfoot feel for all-day comfort.

• Snug fit coupled with ample inner volume creates a shoe which offers exceptional all-round foot comfort.

• Flex grooves on foot front offer enhanced levels of flex while walking.

• CE-certified TPU full length plate for protection and improved foot comfort.

• Outsole has an asymmetric stud configuration which provides excellent levels of grip and high abrasion resistance.

• Oil resistant dual rubber compound for optimized grip on unclean/slippery surfaces.

• The increased medial sole edge radius enables easy movement on the bike’s pegs.

• Fore foot and rear foot bumpers for added stability, protection and durability.

• Open Cell PU removable Ortholite technical insock for easy step in and enhanced comfort.

• Open cell PU polyurethane compound ensures high levels of breathability, thus reducing overheating when worn.

• Nubuck leather quarters on upper for feel, stability and enhanced levels of abrasion resistance.

• Tongue has been designed to remain in position when riding for a snug, secure fit.

• Asymmetric rubber layer on fore foot for additional durability in the gear shift area.

• Internal EVA patch material between outer and inner materials reduces pressure on foot in the gear shift area for optimized levels of comfort.

• Open cell PU foam ankle protector for additional protection.

For more information on Alpinestars products visit alpinestars.com/

