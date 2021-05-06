Alpinestars – Rhod Windstopper Hoodie

Product Name – RHOD WINDSTOPPER hoodie (suggested retail price – € 199.95 Euro / £ 199.99 Sterling)

Sizes: S-4XL

Category – Urban

Description – Designed for urban riding and commuting, the Rhod Windstopper Hoodie offers excellent abrasion resistance thanks to the aramidic reinforcements on the shoulders and elbows in a versatile casual package that comes equipped with a detachable hood that allows riders to adapt the hoodie to the weather conditions.

• Chassis constructed from a 3L soft shell with windproof membrane for high levels of abrasion resistance and rider comfort.

• Stretch rib fabric on cuff and bottom for an optimized fit.

• Alpinestars Level 1 Nucleon Flex Plus armor on shoulder and elbow (Nucleon chest Level 1 and Nucleon Level 1 and 2 back protec-tors available as an accessory upgrade).

• Aramidic fiber reinforcement on shoulder and elbow for high levels of abrasion resistance.

• Detachable hood with coulisse system to adjust the volume.

• YKK® zip on front with scratch saver for a secure closure.

• Elasticated thumb loop ensures the sleeve remains in the correct position while riding.

• Comfort lining on collar for enhanced rider comfort.

• Two zippered hand pockets, inner waterproof document pocket and one pocket on the back for safe and secure storage.

• According to European statutory law the CE mark is a conformity requirement for the marketing of this product. The following standards apply to this product:

• Fully riding garment to CE – Category II prEN17092 draft standards – A class.

• CE Level 2 EN1621-2:2014 Alpinestars Nucleon back protector, available as an accessory upgrade.

• CE Level 1 EN1621-1:2012 Alpinestars Nucleon Flex Plus shoulder and elbow protectors.

