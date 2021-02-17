Alpinestars – Road Pro Gore-tex Pants

Product Name – ROAD PRO GORE-TEX pants (suggested retail price – € 399.95 Euro / £ 349.99 Sterling)
Sizes: S-4XL
Category – All-weather riding / Adventure touring
Description – The Road Pro Pant utilizes a premium, technical performance fabric main shell construction with a tapered touring fit for optimum levels of protection and comfort. The Road Pro Pants also feature fixed membrane with a LTD liner for guaranteed levels of waterproofing and breathability without excessive material bulk, strategic ballistic nylon reinforcements for effective protection against abrasion and ventilation ports for high levels of airflow.
- Technical performance fabric main shell construction for optimized levels of fit, comfort and
- Gore-Tex LTD membrane for waterproofing and
- Strategically positioned ballistic nylon inserts for durability and seam
- Ergonomic knee with back stretch insert for improved range of leg
- Two hand pockets for secure
- Ventilation openings feature zippers for quick and easy control of cooling internal
- Adjusters on legs help reduce material bulk for improved ergonomics while keeping the leg protection firmly in
- Hook and loop waist adjuster for an optimal
- Stretch inserts on the back and knees for mobility and comfort on and off the
- Waist connection zipper allows attachment to Alpinestars riding
- Reflective Astars
- According to European statutory law the CE mark is a conformity requirement for the marketing of this The following standards apply to this product:
- CE Category II PPE Regulation (EU) prEN 17092– AA class
- CE Level 2 EN1621-1:2012 Alpinestars Nucleon Flex Plus knee and Bio-Flex hip
For more Alpinestars news check out our dedicated page Alpinestars News
or head to the official Alpinestars website alpinestars.com/
If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter here