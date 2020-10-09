Product Name – SIXTY THREE leather jacket (suggested retail price – € 489.95 Euro / £ 429.99 Sterling)

Category – Urban Riding

SIZES: S-3XL

Description – Optimized for urban riding, the vintage-styled Sixty Three Leather Jacket is constructed from premium bovine leather for superior abrasion resistance. This jacket is also equipped with subtly incorporated Nucleon Flex Plus armor on the shoulders and elbows for optimal impact protection, with aramidic fiber reinforcements for additional abrasion resistance.

• Premium leather main chassis constructed from 1.3mm genuine bovine leather.

• Alpinestars Level 1 Nucleon Flex Plus armor on shoulder and elbow (Nucleon chest Level 1 and Nucleon KR back protectors available as an accessory upgrade).

• Aramidic fiber reinforcement on shoulder and elbow for high levels of abrasion resistance.

• YKK zip on front and cuffs for a secure closure.

• Elasticated thumb loop ensures the sleeve remains in the correct position while riding.

• Snap button collar for a secure closure.

• Two zippered hand pockets, two zippered chest pockets, one zippered upper sleeve pocket, inner waterproof document pocket and two liner pockets for safe and secure storage.

• Removable thermal vest liner allows riders to adjust the jacket to suit the weather conditions.

• According to European statutory law the CE mark is a conformity requirement for the marketing of this product. The following standards apply to this product:

• Fully riding garment to CE – Category II prEN17092 draft standards – A class.

• CE Level 2 EN1621-2:2014 Alpinestars Nucleon back protector.

• CE Level 1 EN1621-1:2012 Alpinestars Nucleon Flex Plus shoulder and elbow protectors.

For more information on Alpinestars products visit alpinestars.com/

