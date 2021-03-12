Product Name – SP-2 v3 glove (suggested retail price – € 124.95 Euro / £ 114.99 Sterling)
Category – Performance Riding
Description – A superbly styled and anatomically profiled glove for sports or naked bike enthusiasts the SP-2 v3 Glove has a full grain leather chassis incorporating multi-panel reinforcements for abrasion resistance and fit. The SP-2 v3 Glove also features a robust TPU compound knuckle guard to significantly ramp up its protective capabilities.
- Constructed from a supple and highly durable full-grain leather chassis to provide core abrasion resistance and
- Palm and finger sidewalls are reinforced with supple goat’s leather for feel and performance
- Main shell reinforcement is provided by leather coverage over first and second fingers and
- Synthetic suede reinforcements on palm and landing zones for maximum abrasion
- Ergonomic, advanced compound and MotoGP-derived TPU slider on palm is backed with EVA foam for impact
- Alpinestars robust yet flexible compound knuckle guard provides exceptional impact and abrasion
- Strategically positioned impact absorbing EVA foam for additional impact
- Alpinestars patented finger-bridge prevents excessive finger roll and separation during
- Extensive sport knuckle gusset opening on thumb allows flex and freedom of
- Perforated cuff, leather top panel and ventilated finger sidewalls to help keep the hands
- Cuff side leather padded patches to enhance
- Pre-curved finger construction reduces rider
- Wide hook-and-loop wrist closure for easy entry and secure
- Touchscreen compatible fingertip area on index and thumb for use with smartphones and GPS
- According to European statutory law the CE mark is a conformity requirement for the marketing of this The following standards apply to this product:
- EN 13594 2015, Level 1
