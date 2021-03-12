Product Name – SP-2 v3 glove (suggested retail price – € 124.95 Euro / £ 114.99 Sterling)

Category – Performance Riding

Description – A superbly styled and anatomically profiled glove for sports or naked bike enthusiasts the SP-2 v3 Glove has a full grain leather chassis incorporating multi-panel reinforcements for abrasion resistance and fit. The SP-2 v3 Glove also features a robust TPU compound knuckle guard to significantly ramp up its protective capabilities.

Constructed from a supple and highly durable full-grain leather chassis to provide core abrasion resistance and

Palm and finger sidewalls are reinforced with supple goat’s leather for feel and performance

Main shell reinforcement is provided by leather coverage over first and second fingers and

Synthetic suede reinforcements on palm and landing zones for maximum abrasion

Ergonomic, advanced compound and MotoGP-derived TPU slider on palm is backed with EVA foam for impact

Alpinestars robust yet flexible compound knuckle guard provides exceptional impact and abrasion

Strategically positioned impact absorbing EVA foam for additional impact

Alpinestars patented finger-bridge prevents excessive finger roll and separation during

Extensive sport knuckle gusset opening on thumb allows flex and freedom of

Perforated cuff, leather top panel and ventilated finger sidewalls to help keep the hands

Cuff side leather padded patches to enhance

Pre-curved finger construction reduces rider

Wide hook-and-loop wrist closure for easy entry and secure

Touchscreen compatible fingertip area on index and thumb for use with smartphones and GPS

According to European statutory law the CE mark is a conformity requirement for the marketing of this The following standards apply to this product:

EN 13594 2015, Level 1

