Product Name – SP-8 AIR gloves (suggested retail price – € 99.95 Euro / £ 99.99 Sterling)

Sizes: S-3XL

Category – Racing/Performance Riding

Description – A universal riding glove bristling with racing DNA, the SP-8 Air Leather Glove is constructed from strategically perforated full grain goat leather and synthetic leather with a 3D mesh top hand for high levels of cooling airflow; perfect for warm weather riding. The SP-8 Air Leather Glove delivers high levels of protection thanks to its advanced MotoGP-derived SP dual density floating knuckle protection. With a pre-shaped finger construction, a hook and loop cuff closure and a new anatomically profiled grip insert on palm and thumb, this glove affords a secure and highly personalized performance riding fit and high levels of movement and comfort.

• Premium, full-grain goat and synthetic leather construction is comfortable, durable and offers excellent abrasion resistance.

• Extensive perforations and mesh paneling on top hand delivers exceptional levels of airflow and breathability.

• Excellent repeated impact performance is offered by the advanced MotoGP-derived SP dual density knuckle protector.

• Extended cuff for greater coverage with an integrated closure for security and ease of use.

• An innovative microfiber and PU grip insert is strategically position on palm and thumb for excel- lent levels of grip control and durability.

• Alpinestars’ exclusive ergonomic stretch insert between palm and thumb offers improved range of hand movement and greater sensitivity while operating the bike controls.

• Alpinestars’ patented third and fourth finger bridge prevents seam failure and finger separation in the event of a slide.

• Perforated cuff, plus perforated finger sidewalls for superb breathability.

• Hook and loop cuff and wrist closure, plus elasticized wrist design for secure, personalized fit.

• Pre-shaped, anatomical finger design and half inner/half outer external seams for comfort and exceptional feel.

• Touchscreen compatible fingertip on index finger and thumb for use with touchscreen devices.

• New construction for reduced seams and enhanced rider comfort.

• According to European statutory law the CE mark is a conformity requirement for the marketing of this product. The following standards apply to this product: EN 13594 2015, Level 1 KP.

For more Alpinestars news check out our dedicated page Alpinestars News

or head to the official Alpinestars website alpinestars.com/

SBN Directory – add your motorcycle related business here

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here

