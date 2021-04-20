Alpinestars – Sp-8 V3 Leather Glove

Alpinestars – Sp-8 V3 Leather GloveProduct Name – SP-8 v3 leather glove (suggested retail price – € 99.95 Euro / £ 99.99 Sterling)
 
Category – Racing/Performance Riding
 
Description – A universal riding glove bristling with racing DNA, the SP-8 v3 Leather Glove is constructed from highly abrasion resistant, full grain goat leather and synthetic leather material, and delivers high levels of protection thanks to its advanced MotoGP-derived SP dual density knuckle protection. With a pre-shaped finger construction, a hook and loop cuff closure and a new anatomically profiled grip insert on the palm and thumb, this glove affords a secure and highly personalized performance riding fit and high levels of movement and comfort.
 
  • Premium, full-grain goat leather and synthetic leather material construction is comfortable, durable and offers excellent abrasion
  • Excellent repeated impact performance is offered by the advanced MotoGP-derived SP dual density knuckle
  • Extended cuff for greater coverage with an integrated closure for security and ease of
  • An innovative microfiber and PU grip insert is strategically positioned on the palm and thumb for excellent levels of grip control and
  • Alpinestars’ exclusive ergonomic stretch insert between palm and thumb offers improved range of hand movement and greater sensitivity while operating the bike
  • Incorporates premium quality synthetic suede palm and landing reinforcement for grip, control and
  • Arshield reinforcement on palm slider for superior abrasion
  • Alpinestars’ patented third and fourth finger bridge prevents seam failure and finger separation in the event of a
  • Perforated cuff plus perforated finger sidewalls for superb
  • Hook and loop cuff and wrist closure, plus elasticized wrist design for secure, personalized
  • Pre-shaped, anatomical finger design and half inner/half outer external seams for comfort and exceptional
  • Touchscreen compatible fingertip on index finger and thumb for use with touchscreen
  • New construction for reduced seams and enhanced rider
  • According to European statutory law the CE mark is a conformity requirement for the marketing of this The following standards apply to this product: EN 13594 2015, Level 1 KP.

