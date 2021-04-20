Alpinestars – Sp-8 V3 Leather Glove

Product Name – SP-8 v3 leather glove (suggested retail price – € 99.95 Euro / £ 99.99 Sterling) Product Name – SP-8 v3 leather glove (suggested retail price – € 99.95 Euro / £ 99.99 Sterling)

Category – Racing/Performance Riding

Description – A universal riding glove bristling with racing DNA, the SP-8 v3 Leather Glove is constructed from highly abrasion resistant, full grain goat leather and synthetic leather material, and delivers high levels of protection thanks to its advanced MotoGP-derived SP dual density knuckle protection. With a pre-shaped finger construction, a hook and loop cuff closure and a new anatomically profiled grip insert on the palm and thumb, this glove affords a secure and highly personalized performance riding fit and high levels of movement and comfort.

Premium, full-grain goat leather and synthetic leather material construction is comfortable, durable and offers excellent abrasion

Excellent repeated impact performance is offered by the advanced MotoGP-derived SP dual density knuckle

Extended cuff for greater coverage with an integrated closure for security and ease of

An innovative microfiber and PU grip insert is strategically positioned on the palm and thumb for excellent levels of grip control and

Alpinestars’ exclusive ergonomic stretch insert between palm and thumb offers improved range of hand movement and greater sensitivity while operating the bike

Incorporates premium quality synthetic suede palm and landing reinforcement for grip, control and

Arshield reinforcement on palm slider for superior abrasion

Alpinestars’ patented third and fourth finger bridge prevents seam failure and finger separation in the event of a

Perforated cuff plus perforated finger sidewalls for superb

Hook and loop cuff and wrist closure, plus elasticized wrist design for secure, personalized

Pre-shaped, anatomical finger design and half inner/half outer external seams for comfort and exceptional

Touchscreen compatible fingertip on index finger and thumb for use with touchscreen

New construction for reduced seams and enhanced rider

According to European statutory law the CE mark is a conformity requirement for the marketing of this The following standards apply to this product: EN 13594 2015, Level 1 KP.

