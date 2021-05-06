Product Name – SPEEDFORCE shoe (suggested retail price – € 179.95 Euro / £ 189.99 Sterling)

Sizes: 38-50 EUR / 6-14 US

Category – Urban

Description – A riding shoe which has the looks and feel of a running shoe, the Speed Force delivers protection and performance in a casual-styled shoe; while the innovative midsole offers ‘running shoe’ comfort; perfect on and off the bike.

• Matryx® is a strong material that is extremely abrasion and tear resistant, lightweight and is fully customizable in both weight and thickness, allowing it to be modified to best suit the different positions on the shoe.

• High cut design with engineered ankle protection incorporating multi-layer ergonomic ankle support including impact protection dual density medial and lateral TPU disks.

• TPF (Transversal Protection Frame) technology using forefoot front transversal metal bar, TPU shanks and a PU Midsole for unrivalled transversal protection while offering a running shoe walk- ing comfort and roll.

• PU Midsole guarantees stability and durable cushioning for superior performance.

• 8mm drop for optimum walking comfort.

• Ergonomic Ortholite® insock for durable cushioning and high levels of breathability.

• Softprene slip sock construction delivers unrivalled comfort on the instep and around the ankle while also offering additional protection/

• Internal Shifting pad for enhanced riding comfort.

• Reinforced toe and heel counters for increased durability and protection in key areas.

• High grip lugs dedicated sole for control in any situation/

• Running shoe silhouette and contour for an efficient dynamic walk, creating an unrivalled ‘casual look’ for a protective riding shoe.

• According to European statutory law the CE mark is a conformity requirement for the marketing of this product. The following standards apply: CE EN13634:2017.

