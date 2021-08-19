Product Name – Stella FASTER-3 RIDEKNIT riding shoe (suggested retail price – € 154.95 Euro / £ 159.99 Sterling)

Category – Road Riding

Sizes: 36-44 EUR / 5-11.5 US

Description – Featuring new performance innovations adapted from decades of R&D experience in the highest level of motorsports, the Faster-3 Shoe utilizes a seamless knitted construction to create a riding shoe that is extremely lightweight and breathable and also boasts class-leading protective features, both inside and outside.

• Main upper material combination of advanced microfiber, knitted mesh and seamless thermo-welded microfiber forms an innovative and technical finish.

• Anatomically profiled for a fully optimized female fit.

• Lower tongue, lateral and medial quarter in knitted mesh construction allows breathability, comfort and a modern streetwear look.

• Air vent details on lateral and toe area are strategically positioned to improve airflow and ventilation.

• Enhanced TPU ankle extended into lower lateral area gives improved support and protection.

• TPR slider details on lateral toe box gives increased flex and protection.

• New TPR heel counter design ensures additional lateral support and security.

• Asymmetric toe design gives protection on shift area.

• Traditional lace closure system for an easy, secure and comfortable fit.

• Lateral adjustable hook and loop closure system with TPR strap for increased security.

• Medial dual density ankle protectors are applied between the upper and padded lining to provide strategic protection and flexibility in key areas.

• Tongue and collar padding provides high levels of comfort and fit around the ankle and instep.

• Internal toe box and heel counter reinforcement is layered under the upper for a more ergonomic design.

• 3D mesh lining for high levels of breathability with anti-slip micro-suede in the heel.

• Replaceable anatomical EVA footbed with Lycra lining on top.

• Extremely lightweight, specifically compounded, rubber sole provides textured grip, excellent absorption and features an integrated support shank for enhanced sole rigidity.

• Stella Faster-3 Rideknit shoe is CE-certified to EN 13634:2017.

