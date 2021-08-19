Product Name – Stella KALEA leather glove (suggested retail price – € 84.95 Euro / £ 89.99 Sterling)

Sizes: XS-XL

Category – Performance Riding

Description – An extremely supple leather and stretch polyester fabric main shell, excellent protective capabilities and flexibility combine to make the Stella Kalea Leather Glove a leader in its class. Critical reinforcements and strategic perforation zones ramp up the comfort features on this stylish sports riding glove.

• Engineered specifically for an optimized women’s performance fit.

• Durable, multi-panel main shell construction incorporating a supple full-grain goat leather for high levels of comfort, abrasion resistance and breathability.

• Leather palm construction incorporates foam reinforcements on landing zone for excellent durability and comfort.

• Highly durable synthetic leather reinforcements on side of hand, thumb and palm.

• Viscoelastic knuckle protection system for superior impact resistance and comfort.

• Protector is backed by foam for comfort and additional shock absorption capabilities.

• Synthetic suede side reinforcement on the pinky finger offers enhanced abrasion resistance.

• Perforated leather top hand for cooling performance.

• Accordion flex panels on fingers promote excellent riding flexibility.

• Pre-curved finger construction to reduce riding fatigue.

• Leather wrist cuff plus hook and loop and TPR closure for a secure and personalized closure. Wrist cuff is extended and reinforced with foam padding on the outside to offer protection to the wrist bone.

• Touchscreen compatible index fingertip and thumb for use with smartphones and GPS systems.

• New construction for reduced seams and enhanced rider comfort.

• According to European statutory law the CE mark is a conformity requirement for the marketing of this product. The following standards apply to this product:

• EN 13594 2015, Level 1 KP.

