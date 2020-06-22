Alpinestars – Stella S MAX DRYSTAR Glove

Product Name – Stella S MAX DRYSTAR Glove (suggested retail price – € 59.95 Euro / £ 54.99 Sterling)
Sizes:XS-XL
Category – Women’s Performance Riding
Description – Designed specifically for women, the Stella S Max Drystar® Glove boasts a Drystar® liner which offers sports riders effective protection against the elements. This glove also has sturdy knuckle protection and finger sliders and is equipped ®with a touchscreen compatible fingertip for use with GPS systems and smartphones.
• Anatomically profiled for an optimized female fit.
• Short sport glove constructed from a mixture of leather and stretch mesh for high levels of durability and rider comfort.
• Drystar® waterproof and breathable technology offers effective all-weather protection against the elements.
• Covered hard knuckle with padded finger for enhanced levels of impact protection.
• Hook and loop wrist flap for a secure closure.
• Side reinforcements for added protection.
• Palm reinforcement for superior grip.
• Ergonomic stretch insert on palm for added rider comfort.
• Touchscreen compatible fingertip.
• According to European statutory law the CE mark is a conformity requirement for the marketing of this product. The following standards apply to this product:
• CE Level 1 EN13594:2015, KP.