Alpinestars – Stella S MAX DRYSTAR Glove

Product Name – Stella S MAX DRYSTAR Glove (suggested retail price – € 59.95 Euro / £ 54.99 Sterling)

Sizes:XS-XL

Category – Women’s Performance Riding

Description – Designed specifically for women, the Stella S Max Drystar® Glove boasts a Drystar® liner which offers sports riders effective protection against the elements. This glove also has sturdy knuckle protection and finger sliders and is equipped ®with a touchscreen compatible fingertip for use with GPS systems and smartphones.

• Anatomically profiled for an optimized female fit.

• Short sport glove constructed from a mixture of leather and stretch mesh for high levels of durability and rider comfort.

• Drystar® waterproof and breathable technology offers effective all-weather protection against the elements.

• Covered hard knuckle with padded finger for enhanced levels of impact protection.

• Hook and loop wrist flap for a secure closure.

• Side reinforcements for added protection.

• Palm reinforcement for superior grip.

• Ergonomic stretch insert on palm for added rider comfort.

• Touchscreen compatible fingertip.

• According to European statutory law the CE mark is a conformity requirement for the marketing of this product. The following standards apply to this product:

• CE Level 1 EN13594:2015, KP.