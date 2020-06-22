Alpinestars – Stella T-GP PLUS R v3 AIR jacket

Product Name – Stella T-GP PLUS R v3 AIR jacket (suggested retail price – € 219.95 Euro / £ 199.99 Sterling)

Sizes: XS-2XL

Category – Women’s Sport Riding

Description – Anatomically profiled for a fully optimized female fit for maximum comfort, this jacket boasts a highly durable and abrasion resistant poly-fabric main shell and subtly incorporated class-leading Nucleon Flex Plus protection. Featuring a large mesh panel on the chest, back and arms for maximum airflow, this jacket is also equipped with a convenient full circumference waist zipper for a safe and secure attachment to Alpinestars pants.

• Anatomically profiled for a fully optimized female fit.

• Chassis constructed from hard wearing 600 Denier polyester with double polyurethane coating for additional protection.

• Large mesh panel on front, back and upper sleeves for optimized levels of airflow.

• Level 1 Nucleon Flex Plus armor on shoulder and elbow (Nucleon chest Level 1 and Nucleon Level 1 and 2 back protectors available as an accessory upgrade).

• GP Lite shoulders with dynamic friction shield on shoulder for enhanced abrasion resistance.

• 600 Denier polyester internal reinforcement on shoulders and elbows for additional abrasion resistance.

• Large stretch panel on shoulder and underarm for an optimized fit and performance.

• Hook and loop waist and cuff with semi-automatic zip for a secure closure.

• Low profile collar construction with soft lining for enhanced rider comfort.

• Two front zippered pockets, inner waterproof document pocket and two inner pockets on the liner for safe and secure storage.

• Removable thermal liner allows the rider to adjust the jacket to the weather conditions.

• Upper side vents for optimal airflow.

• Reflective details.

• According to European statutory law the CE mark is a conformity requirement for the marketing of this product. The following standards apply to this product:

• CE Category II PPE Regulation (EU) 2016/425 – A class.

• CE Level 2 EN1621-2:2014 Alpinestars Nucleon back protector, available as an accessory upgrade.

• CE Level 1 EN1621-1:2012 Alpinestars Nucleon Flex Plus shoulder and elbow protectors.