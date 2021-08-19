Product Name – Stella T-KIRA v2 AIR jacket (suggested retail price – € 189.95 Euro / £ 199.99 Sterling)

Sizes: S-2XL

Category – Women’s sport riding

Description – Engineered specifically for an optimized women’s performance fit, the Stella Kira v2 Air Jacket features an advanced poly-fabric main shell for high levels of tear and abrasion resistance. Featuring air vents and large mesh panels on the chest, back and arms, the Stella Kira v2 Air Jacket is ideal for a wide range of weather conditions. With class-leading Nucleon Flex Plus protection on the shoulder and elbow and the option to upgrade with Alpinestars Nucleon chest and back protection, the Stella Kira v2 Air Jacket is fully optimized for use with or without Tech-Air5®, Alpinestars world leading electronic airbag safety system, making it ideal for urban riding.

• Engineered specifically for an optimized women’s performance fit.

• Tech-Air® 5 compatible; Tech-Air® is the world’s first completely electronic, self-contained, full independent upper body motorcycle airbag system with no bike-to-rider set-up configurations

required.

• Chassis constructed from hard wearing 600 Denier polyester with double polyurethane coating for additional protection.

• Large mesh panels on front, back and underarms for optimized levels of airflow.

• Level 1 Nucleon Flex Plus armor on shoulder and elbow (Nucleon chest Level 1 and Nucleon Level 1 and 2 back protectors available as an accessory upgrade).

• 600 Denier polyester internal reinforcement on shoulders and elbows for additional abrasion resistance.

• Hook and loop system on waist and cuff for a secure closure.

• collar construction with soft lining for enhanced rider comfort.

• Rear of the jacket is elongated for enhanced coverage when riding.

• Two front zippered pockets, inner waterproof document pocket and two inner pockets on the liner for safe and secure storage.

• Reflective details.

• According to European statutory law the CE mark is a conformity requirement for the marketing of this product. The following standards apply to this product:

• Fully CE-certified riding garment to CE – Category II prEN17092 standards – A class.

• CE Level 2 EN1621-2:2014 Alpinestars Nucleon back protector, available as an accessory upgrade.

• CE Level 1 EN1621-1:2012 Alpinestars Nucleon Flex Plus shoulder and elbow protectors.

For more Alpinestars news check out our dedicated page Alpinestars News

or head to the official Alpinestars website alpinestars.com/

SBN Directory – add your motorcycle related business here

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here

