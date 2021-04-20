Alpinestars – Supertech R Boot

Product Name – SUPERTECH R boot (suggested retail price – € 479.95 Euro / £ 499.99 Sterling) Product Name – SUPERTECH R boot (suggested retail price – € 479.95 Euro / £ 499.99 Sterling)

SIZES: 39-48 EUR / 6-12.5 US

Category – Racing/Performance Riding

Description – Almost every component of the Supertech R Boot, Alpinestars definitive racing boot as worn by a roster of champions past and present, has undergone a rigorous program of upgrades to sharpen its performance features even further. Featuring innovations derived using feedback from Alpinestars involvement in top flight racing, key elements include a newly redesigned front flex area, a redesigned rear bellow, a redesigned top gaitor, a new shifter and shin plate, a new shin slider and a new inner bootie, all of which enhance the comfort, protection and the performance of this boot to a new class-leading high.

Main upper material constructed using microfiber for optimum abrasion resistance, while also delivering high levels of

New front flex area for improved impact abrasion while also ensuring the natural front and

New front flex area increases ventilation and airflow for additional

Redesigned rear bellow in stretch microfiber for improved natural front and back

Redesigned top gaiter in microfiber material with TPU over injection for enhanced

New synthetic microfiber panel on medial side for enhanced abrasion resistance and improved feeling when in contact with the

New TPU shifter for increased protection on lower medial

New TPU shin plate has been redesigned for greater impact absorption performance, thus improv- ing abrasion resistance in a key

New replaceable shin slider for additional abrasion

New TPU stretch panel design with zip for an easier entry and exit and a closer, more optimized

Hook and loop closure secures the puller zip remains in

Micro adjustable ratchet closure on top of boot for an optimized

Replaceable co-injected TPU/aluminum toe slider with an easy screw system that protects the toe area against abrasion

New replaceable heel plate slider design offers increased sliding performance and protection in the case of

Sole constructed using a lightweight rubber compound for excellent grip on the

Separate, internally updated bio-mechanical inner bootie made by 3D mesh material for greater structure, thus improving rider

Inner bootie is equipped with a new external toe area with a soft TPU reinforcement for superior impact protection and additional ankle padding for greater protection, stability and cushioning during natural movement of the

According to European statutory law the CE mark is a conformity requirement for the marketing of this The following standards apply: CE EN13634:2017.

