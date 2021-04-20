Alpinestars – Supertech R Boot

Alpinestars – Supertech R BootProduct Name – SUPERTECH R boot (suggested retail price – € 479.95 Euro / £ 499.99 Sterling)

SIZES: 39-48 EUR / 6-12.5 US

Category – Racing/Performance Riding
 
Description – Almost every component of the Supertech R Boot, Alpinestars definitive racing boot as worn by a roster of champions past and present, has undergone a rigorous program of upgrades to sharpen its performance features even further. Featuring innovations derived using feedback from Alpinestars involvement in top flight racing, key elements include a newly redesigned front flex area, a redesigned rear bellow, a redesigned top gaitor, a new shifter and shin plate, a new shin slider and a new inner bootie, all of which enhance the comfort, protection and the performance of this boot to a new class-leading high.
  • Main upper material constructed using microfiber for optimum abrasion resistance, while also delivering high levels of
  • New front flex area for improved impact abrasion while also ensuring the natural front and
  • New front flex area increases ventilation and airflow for additional
  • Redesigned rear bellow in stretch microfiber for improved natural front and back
  • Redesigned top gaiter in microfiber material with TPU over injection for enhanced
  • New synthetic microfiber panel on medial side for enhanced abrasion resistance and improved feeling when in contact with the
  • New TPU shifter for increased protection on lower medial
  • New TPU shin plate has been redesigned for greater impact absorption performance, thus improv- ing abrasion resistance in a key
  • New replaceable shin slider for additional abrasion
  • New TPU stretch panel design with zip for an easier entry and exit and a closer, more optimized
  • Hook and loop closure secures the puller zip remains in
  • Micro adjustable ratchet closure on top of boot for an optimized
  • Replaceable co-injected TPU/aluminum toe slider with an easy screw system that protects the toe area against abrasion
  • New replaceable heel plate slider design offers increased sliding performance and protection in the case of
  • Sole constructed using a lightweight rubber compound for excellent grip on the
  • Separate, internally updated bio-mechanical inner bootie made by 3D mesh material for greater structure, thus improving rider
  • Inner bootie is equipped with a new external toe area with a soft TPU reinforcement for superior impact protection and additional ankle padding for greater protection, stability and cushioning during natural movement of the
  • According to European statutory law the CE mark is a conformity requirement for the marketing of this The following standards apply: CE EN13634:2017.

