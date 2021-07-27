Product Name – SUPERTECH R VENTED boots (suggested retail price – € 479.95 Euro / £ 499.99 Sterling)

Category – Racing/Performance Riding

Sizes: 39-48 EUR / 6-12.5 US

Description – Almost every component of the Supertech R Vented Boot, Alpinestars definitive racing boot as worn by a roster of champions past and present, has undergone a rigorous program of upgrades to sharpen its performance features even further. Featuring extensive perforations throughout for maximum airflow, innovations derived using feedback from Alpinestars involvement in top flight racing include a newly redesigned front flex area, a redesigned rear bellow, a redesigned top gaitor, a new shifter and shin plate, a new shin slider and a new inner bootie, all of which enhance the comfort, protection and the performance of this boot to a new class-leading high.

• Main upper material constructed using microfiber with a dedicated laser perforation zone for optimum breathability and abrasion resistance, while also delivering high levels of flexibility.

• New front flex area for improved impact abrasion while also ensuring the natural front and back.

• New front flex area increases ventilation and airflow for additional breathability.

• Redesigned rear bellow in stretch microfiber for improved natural front and back movement.

• Redesigned top gaiter in microfiber material with TPU over injection for enhanced prehensility.

• New synthetic microfiber panel on medial side for enhanced abrasion resistance and improved feeling when in contact with the bike.

• New TPU shifter for increased protection on lower medial side.

• New TPU shin plate has been redesigned for greater impact absorption performance, thus improving abrasion resistance in a key area.

• New replaceable shin slider for additional abrasion resistance.

• New TPU stretch panel design with zip for an easier entry and exit and a closer, more optimized fit.

• Hook and loop closure secures the puller zip remains in position.

• Micro adjustable ratchet closure on top of boot for an optimized fit.

• Replaceable co-injected TPU/aluminum toe slider with an easy screw system that protects the toe area against abrasion resistance.

• New replaceable heel plate slider design offers increased sliding performance and protection in the case of crash.

• Sole constructed using a lightweight rubber compound for excellent grip on the pegs.

• Separate, internally updated bio-mechanical inner bootie made by 3D mesh material for greater structure, thus improving rider comfort.

• Inner bootie is equipped with a new external toe area with a soft TPU reinforcement for superior impact protection and additional ankle padding for greater protection and stability during natural movement of the foot.

• According to European statutory law the CE mark is a conformity requirement for the marketing of this product. The following standards apply: CE EN13634:2017.

For more Alpinestars news check out our dedicated page Alpinestars News

or head to the official Alpinestars website alpinestars.com/

SBN Directory – add your motorcycle related business here

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here

