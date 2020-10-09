Product Name – SYNCRO v2 Drystar® glove (suggested retail price – € 69.95 Euro / £ 69.99 Sterling)

Category – Urban Riding

SIZES: S-3XL

Description – A fully featured urban commuting glove that is packed with subtly integrated protection features the Syncro v2 Drystar® Glove incorporates Alpinestars Drystar® membrane for guaranteed waterproofing and breathability.

• Constructed from supple and durable synthetic suede with a polyamide stretch fabric for an optimized fit.

• Viscoelastic knuckle protection system for effective impact protection.

• Padded palm and backhand for additional protection.

• Adjustable hook and loop closure on cuff stretch for a secure closure.

• Ergonomic stretch accordions on fingers for superior fit and flexibility.

• Touchscreen compatible index fingertip.

• Neoprene-looking knuckle panel for long-lasting comfort.

• Pre-curved finger construction reduces rider fatigue.

• Made with Drystar® Membrane construction technology for 100 per cent waterproof and breathable all-weather performance.

• According to European statutory law the CE mark is a conformity requirement for the marketing of this product. The following standards apply to this product:

• CE Level 1 EN13594:2015, KP.

For more information on Alpinestars products visit alpinestars.com/

