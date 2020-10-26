Product Name – T-BURSTUN DRYSTAR® jacket (suggested retail price – € 249.95 Euro / £ 229.99 Sterling)
Sizes: S-4XL
Category – Urban Riding
Description – An aggressively-styled urban sport riding jacket constructed from a vintage-styled waxed fabric, the T-Burstun Drystar®jacket incorporates a removable sporty thermal vest, making it ideal for city riding in a variety of weather climates.
• Premium waxed polyamide main chassis incorporating Alpinestars Drystar® fixed membrane for 100 per cent waterproof performance and high levels of breathability in wet weather conditions.
• Alpinestars Nucleon Flex Plus armor on shoulder and elbow (Alpinestars Nucleon back protector and Nucleon KR-CiR chest protector available as an accessory upgrade).
• Accordion panel on the elbows for an optimized fit and performance.
• Hidden snap waist adjustment for the highest level of comfort.
• Waterproof YKK zipper on the front closure for the effective prevention of water ingress.
• YKK zip on front cuff for a secure closure.
• Ergonomic collar with soft fabric for enhanced rider comfort.
• Snap button closure.
• Two zippered hand pockets, one zippered chest pockets, inner waterproof document pocket and two inner liner pockets for safe and secure storage.
• Removable full vest thermal liner constructed with tech fleece for optimal levels of comfort.
• Zippered ventilation for improved airflow.
• According to European statutory law the CE mark is a conformity requirement for the marketing of this product. The following standards apply to this product:
• CE Category II PPE Regulation prEN 17012 draft standards – Level A CLASS.
• CE Level 2 EN1621-2:2014 Alpinestars Nucleon back protector, available as an accessory upgrade.
• CE Level 1 EN1621-1:2012 Alpinestars Nucleon Flex Plus shoulder and elbow protectors.
