Alpinestars T Burstun Drystar® Jacket 01Product Name – T-BURSTUN DRYSTAR® jacket (suggested retail price – € 249.95 Euro / £ 229.99 Sterling)

Sizes: S-4XL

Category – Urban Riding

Description – An aggressively-styled urban sport riding jacket constructed from a vintage-styled waxed fabric, the T-Burstun Drystar®jacket incorporates a removable sporty thermal vest, making it ideal for city riding in a variety of weather climates.

• Premium waxed polyamide main chassis incorporating Alpinestars Drystar® fixed membrane for 100 per cent waterproof performance and high levels of breathability in wet weather conditions.

Alpinestars Nucleon Flex Plus armor on shoulder and elbow (Alpinestars Nucleon back protector and Nucleon KR-CiR chest protector available as an accessory upgrade).

• Accordion panel on the elbows for an optimized fit and performance.

• Hidden snap waist adjustment for the highest level of comfort.

• Waterproof YKK zipper on the front closure for the effective prevention of water ingress.

• YKK zip on front cuff for a secure closure.

• Ergonomic collar with soft fabric for enhanced rider comfort.

• Snap button closure.

• Two zippered hand pockets, one zippered chest pockets, inner waterproof document pocket and two inner liner pockets for safe and secure storage.

• Removable full vest thermal liner constructed with tech fleece for optimal levels of comfort.

• Zippered ventilation for improved airflow.

• According to European statutory law the CE mark is a conformity requirement for the marketing of this product. The following standards apply to this product:

• CE Category II PPE Regulation prEN 17012 draft standards – Level A CLASS.

• CE Level 2 EN1621-2:2014 Alpinestars Nucleon back protector, available as an accessory upgrade.

• CE Level 1 EN1621-1:2012 Alpinestars Nucleon Flex Plus shoulder and elbow protectors.Alpinestars T Burstun Drystar® Jacket 02

For more information on Alpinestars products visit alpinestars.com/

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter

Podcasts Latest Episodes

Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix

Rock’N’Road a new podcast by Leona Graham



Subscribe to our news channels

SBK News Syndication

Biker T-shirts UK

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR