Alpinestars Tech Tool Pack – In Stock Now

Alpinestars Tech Tool Pack – In Stock NowDurable, ergonomic, and with a 3.7-litre capacity, the Tech Tool Pack has been designed for Enduro use and is a valuable addition to any rider’s kit.

Construction:
• Made from durable 600D polyfabric for wear resistance
• Tool bag designed specifically for Enduro use

Key Features:
• Main compartment with elastic loop tool organizer
• Two side compartments and a waterproof front pocket for storing a mobile phone and other valuables
• Flap design for easy access
• Compression straps allow riders to reduce the volume of the pack when required
• Zipped mesh pocket in the flap is ideal for storing passport, documents etc
• Ergonomic design for comfort on the bike
• Belt adjuster with air mesh back pad for ventilation and anti-slip
• 3.7L capacity

Item info

