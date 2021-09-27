Alpinestars Tech Tool Pack – In Stock Now

Durable, ergonomic, and with a 3.7-litre capacity, the Tech Tool Pack has been designed for Enduro use and is a valuable addition to any rider’s kit.

Construction:

• Made from durable 600D polyfabric for wear resistance

• Tool bag designed specifically for Enduro use

Key Features:

• Main compartment with elastic loop tool organizer

• Two side compartments and a waterproof front pocket for storing a mobile phone and other valuables

• Flap design for easy access

• Compression straps allow riders to reduce the volume of the pack when required

• Zipped mesh pocket in the flap is ideal for storing passport, documents etc

• Ergonomic design for comfort on the bike

• Belt adjuster with air mesh back pad for ventilation and anti-slip

• 3.7L capacity

