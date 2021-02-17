Alpinestars – Wr-1 V2 Gore-tex Glove

Product Name – WR-1 v2 GORE-TEX glove with Gore Grip technology (suggested retail price – € 139.95 Euro / £ 129.99 Sterling)
Sizes: S-3XL
Category – All-weather riding / Adventure touring
Description – The WR-1 v2 Gore-Tex Glove offers high levels of weather protection when touring. Featuring a textile and leather construction with sturdy knuckle protection, palm slider and a finger bridge on the third and fourth fingers, this glove is practical too; it comes equipped with touchscreen compatible fingertips for use with GPS systems and smartphones.
- Combination of leather and softshell on the backhand for high levels of durability and rider
- Primaloft Silver 80g insulation on top hand and Gold Eco 60g on palm with Grip Control offer excellent thermal
- Stretch fourchettes for comfort and
- Thumb and palm reinforcement for a superior
- Synthetic leather reinforcements with viscoelastic palm absorber to provide superior abrasion resistance on the key impact
- Ergonomic wrist closure and large cuff closure for ease of
- Soft padding on thumb for an enhanced fit and
- Reflective piping on backhand and
- Touchscreen compatible
- Covered hard knuckle for class-leading impact
- Gore-Tex waterproof and breathable membrane for effective all-weather performance with Gore Grip
- Accordions on finger and backhand for enhanced flexibility and
- Finger bridge on third and fourth finger prevents finger roll and separation in an
- Long cuff for extended
- According to European statutory law the CE mark is a conformity requirement for the marketing of this The following standards apply to this product:
- CE Level 1 EN13594:2015,
For more Alpinestars news check out our dedicated page Alpinestars News
or head to the official Alpinestars website alpinestars.com/
If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter here