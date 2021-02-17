Alpinestars – Wr-1 V2 Gore-tex Glove

Alpinestars – Wr-1 V2 Gore-tex GloveProduct Name – WR-1 v2 GORE-TEX glove with Gore Grip technology (suggested retail price – € 139.95 Euro / £ 129.99 Sterling)

Sizes: S-3XL

Category – All-weather riding / Adventure touring

Description – The WR-1 v2 Gore-Tex Glove offers high levels of weather protection when touring. Featuring a textile and leather construction with sturdy knuckle protection, palm slider and a finger bridge on the third and fourth fingers, this glove is practical too; it comes equipped with touchscreen compatible fingertips for use with GPS systems and smartphones.

  • Combination of leather and softshell on the backhand for high levels of durability and rider
  • Primaloft Silver 80g insulation on top hand and Gold Eco 60g on palm with Grip Control offer excellent thermal
  • Stretch fourchettes for comfort and
  • Thumb and palm reinforcement for a superior
  • Synthetic leather reinforcements with viscoelastic palm absorber to provide superior abrasion resistance on the key impact
  • Ergonomic wrist closure and large cuff closure for ease of
  • Soft padding on thumb for an enhanced fit and
  • Reflective piping on backhand and
  • Touchscreen compatible
  • Covered hard knuckle for class-leading impact
  • Gore-Tex waterproof and breathable membrane for effective all-weather performance with Gore Grip
  • Accordions on finger and backhand for enhanced flexibility and
  • Finger bridge on third and fourth finger prevents finger roll and separation in an
  • Long cuff for extended
  • According to European statutory law the CE mark is a conformity requirement for the marketing of this The following standards apply to this product:
  • CE Level 1 EN13594:2015,

