Alpinestars – Wr-1 V2 Gore-tex Glove

Product Name – WR-1 v2 GORE-TEX glove with Gore Grip technology (suggested retail price – € 139.95 Euro / £ 129.99 Sterling)

Sizes: S-3XL

Category – All-weather riding / Adventure touring

Description – The WR-1 v2 Gore-Tex Glove offers high levels of weather protection when touring. Featuring a textile and leather construction with sturdy knuckle protection, palm slider and a finger bridge on the third and fourth fingers, this glove is practical too; it comes equipped with touchscreen compatible fingertips for use with GPS systems and smartphones.

Combination of leather and softshell on the backhand for high levels of durability and rider

Primaloft Silver 80g insulation on top hand and Gold Eco 60g on palm with Grip Control offer excellent thermal

Stretch fourchettes for comfort and

Thumb and palm reinforcement for a superior

Synthetic leather reinforcements with viscoelastic palm absorber to provide superior abrasion resistance on the key impact

Ergonomic wrist closure and large cuff closure for ease of

Soft padding on thumb for an enhanced fit and

Reflective piping on backhand and

Touchscreen compatible

Covered hard knuckle for class-leading impact

Gore-Tex waterproof and breathable membrane for effective all-weather performance with Gore Grip

Accordions on finger and backhand for enhanced flexibility and

Finger bridge on third and fourth finger prevents finger roll and separation in an

Long cuff for extended

According to European statutory law the CE mark is a conformity requirement for the marketing of this The following standards apply to this product:

CE Level 1 EN13594:2015,

For more Alpinestars news check out our dedicated page Alpinestars News

or head to the official Alpinestars website alpinestars.com/

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter here