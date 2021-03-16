GIL MOTORSPORT represented by Jean-Christophe PONSSON and ALSTARE Arada represented by Francis BATTA.

They have decided to join forces in order to create a new team which will take part in the Superbike World Championship.

The distribution of responsibilities

Francis BATTA General Manager and Team Manager.

Will have full responsibility for sports management, technical choice, communication, relationship with Dorna, Yamaha racing and others.

Jean-Christophe Ponsson will be responsible for finance and marketing.

He will be responsible for providing the team with financial needs to enable the team to ensure professional status and achieve the best possible results.

Yamaha is the technical partner and has provided the Team 2 2021 YAMAHA R1’s and the necessary equipment to complete the 2021 season. The team will also benefit from a YAMAHA engineer at all events.

This is a new adventure that is starting and should allow young rider Christophe PONSSON to do an entire season in an ideal environment with a team focused exclusively on him in order to develop his career.