A minute’s silence in memory of Dean Berta Viñales will be held at the Circuito de Jerez ahead of Sunday’s races.

After the sad passing away of Dean Berta Viñales following an accident in the FIM Supersport 300 World Championship’s Race 1 on Saturday at the Motul Spanish Round, the whole Paddock Family will gather on the grid on Sunday morning at 10:15 Local Time, shortly after WorldSSP300 Warm-Up, to hold a minute’s silence in memory of the Spanish rider.

Following the wishes of Dean’s family, and after sharing their views with the riders, it has been decided to proceed with Sunday’s schedule with a revised timetable.

The Tissot Superpole Race will therefore be replaced with the 20-lap WorldSBK Race 1 originally scheduled for Saturday, starting at the same time the Superpole Race was scheduled for, at 11:00.

SBN Directory - add your motorcycle related business here

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security

Click here for more info and to buy Biker T-Shirts

Grid Girls UK

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here