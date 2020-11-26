Amped Widens Appeal

Dualways, the leading UK distributor of children’s electric bikes, road-legal and off-road ATVs, and off-road motorcycles has extended its Amped model line-up with the introduction of a new, larger-framed, e-powered balance bike.

The all-new A16, which carries a modest price tag of £399.00, is aimed at older riders of five and over, while the A10, a machine suitable for young riders aged from two to six years, is priced at just £349.99. Both models are perfect for some Christmas fun.

The A10 is a sturdy, first powered-two-wheeler and is available in a range of bright colours. It provides an uncomplicated introduction to the skills of throttle control and balance. It uses a 100W motor, powered by a 18V IBV Lithium battery, capable of a top speed of around 8-10mph, with the motor producing 4.4ft-lb of torque. The pace of the A10 is around the same as that of a fast walk, so manageable for supervising parents, and confidence-inspiring for the young rider. The A10 weighs in at just 8.6kg, and has a small-person, user-friendly seat height of 400mm. Charging takes between five and six hours.

The recently launched, Amped A16 is the first electric balance bike to feature a fully integrated rear hub motor, delivering instant power with no noise. As with its smaller stablemate, the A16 presents a low-cost and safe method for youngsters to learn to ride a powered machine. The bigger bike has a choice of two-speed settings; Eco and Boost modes. In Eco, the A16 is limited to 7.5mph, and on Boost can reach a speed of up to 12.5mph. The A16 features a rear disc brake for efficient stopping power and an easily-removable 18V, 5.2Ah lithium-ion battery.

Specifications:

Amped A10

Motor: RS-755WC-8514

Output max power: 100w

Max torque: 5.9N.m

Speed: 10km/h,

Tyres: Front and rear 1/22 1/4-12 Duro

Wheel: 5 spoke plastic

Seat height: 400mm

Weight: 8.6kgs

Frame: Aluminium TIG welded

Fork: Steel

Battery: 18V 5.2Ah 94Wh Li-ion battery

Dimension: 1000mm520mm*535mm

Colours: Red, blue, green, pink and black

SRP: £349.99, including VAT

Amped A16

Motor: XF05H-2 Rear Hub Motor

Rated Power: 120W

Max Torque: 20Nm

Speed: 12kph at Eco and 20kph at Boost

Tyres: Front and Rear 16×2.00

Wheel: 5 spoke alloy

Seat height: 455mm

Wheel base: 700mm

Weight: 11.6kg

Frame: Aluminium TIG welded

Fork: Steel

Battery: 18V 5.2Ah 94Wh lithium-ion battery

Dimension: 1200mmx520mmx600mm

Colours: Black, blue, red

SRP: £399.00, including VAT

For further model information and stockist details, visit www.dualways.com or call Dualways on 01623 708607.