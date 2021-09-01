GIVI launches its comfortable and functional EA129 urban backpack, ready to face the demands of everyday motorcycle riding.

Backpacks are one of the most common accessories that motorcycle riders turn to in order to solve a lack of cargo space. However, not all of them have been specifically developed for use on two wheels, nor are they comfortable, nor are they prepared to withstand the daily commute. That is why brands such as GIVI, which has more than 40 years of experience in the development and manufacture of bags, suitcases, top cases and other storage and transport capacity products, are creating new accessories such as the EA129 backpack, specially designed for motorcycle and scooter users.

More and more items are being used by the Italian brand to expand its already extensive collection. The newest member of the motorcycle backpacks and bags family, the EA129 is intended to become the desired option for all those who are returning to their urban routine on two wheels. Comfort and functionality are some of the outstanding qualities of this resistant 15-litre capacity backpack, made of 600D POLY/PU.

Designed by and for motorcyclists, the GIVI EA129 has a padded back and ergonomic shoulder straps for greater comfort, both on the move when riding and in everyday use when on foot. It also incorporates an ergonomic handle for transport by hand.

The new backpack boasts a multitude of details to increase its functionality, from a thermoformed front pocket to store glasses and other delicate objects, to 3 different compartments -one of which is designed to store a tablet or laptop up to 17″ in size. Two side pockets, a phosphor yellow waterproof cover, side compression straps and the textile band on the back -allowing easy transport on a trolley- are other standout features.

The GIVI EA129 backpack also features reflective inserts to increase the rider’s visibility, and is available for the price of £60.00 + VAT retail.

