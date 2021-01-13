On January 12 the Murcian Kawasaki Provec WorldSSP300 rider was operated on to remove the implants (fixings and support bars) that had been used to accelerate her recovery. On January 12 the Murcian Kawasaki Provec WorldSSP300 rider was operated on to remove the implants (fixings and support bars) that had been used to accelerate her recovery.

Several months earlier than planned, given the good progress of Ana’s vertebral injuries, Dr. Ubierna and Dr. Cáceres decided, together with Ana, to proceed and to remove the plates.

Therefore, if the CT scan programmed in the near future confirms the sufficient healing of the fracture, and, once the surgical wound has healed, Ana can return to her normal physical activity within weeks and get back on a motorcycle in less than a month. This will allow her to start the 2021 racing season at the end of April in perfect physical condition.

Ana Carrasco (Kawasaki Provec WorldSSP300 Rider): “I’m really pleased, the operation has gone well according to all the doctors, I want to thank everyone for their support these last few months, and, in particular, Albert, our medical coordinator, Santi my physical trainer and Joan Tao, my osteopath, for the many hours that they’ve dedicated to my health which is bearing fruit. Of course, my thanks also go to the good work of Dr. Ubierna and Dr. Cáceres. I’m desperate to get back on my Ninja 400; we will be 100% mentally and physically ready when the season starts.”

Dr. Cáceres and Dr. Ubierna: “Yesterday, Tuesday the January 12, we conducted an operation to remove the titanium implant inserted on September 15. We decided to carry out the surgery because thanks to the CT scan we could observe that the injuries were consolidated, therefore we decided to insert lyophilised bone in the holes from the screws in order to speed up the bone regeneration. Surgery went well and according to plan; next week we’ll perform a CT scan to reconfirm the progress. If everything is OK then in two weeks Ana can do some exercise once the surgical wound has healed and in two more weeks get back on her bike”

Carla Grau (Kawasaki Provec WorldSPP300 Team Manager): “Fantastic news from the hospital and the ICATME team, Ana should be “ready to rock” in a few weeks. From here at Kawasaki Provec we want to highlight Ana’s professionalism as she has been working on her physical condition in order to accelerate as much as possible her recovery. From the point of view of the project, we haven’t stopped. We have everything ready for the 2021 season, all our sponsors have reconfirmed their support for Ana’s project, even under the current situation of economic uncertainty and Ana’s injury. In fact. even various new companies have come on board the 2021 adventure so a thousand thanks to everyone, we’ll be more than ready for the first race of the season at the end of April.”