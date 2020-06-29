Andrea Dovizioso underwent surgery at Policlinico di Modena yesterday evening after sustaining a left collarbone injury yesterday afternoon during a motocross race at Monte Coralli race track, in Faenza province.

The Ducati Team rider, following consultation with Professor Giuseppe Porcellini, decided to undergo immediate surgery to fix a plate on the injured collarbone to speed up his recuperation in time for the first 2020 MotoGP race in Jerez.

The operation took place yesterday evening with a positive outcome, and Dovizioso has been discharged this morning and will be able to start physiotherapy rehabilitation already this afternoon. The rider from Forlì will, therefore, participate in the next Spanish GP scheduled for the upcoming 19th July, and has declared to be confident to be able to arrive at the first meeting in Jerez in the best possible conditions.

Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team, #04)

“The surgery went well, and I want to thank all the medical team that did the operation so quickly. I don’t feel much pain, and that makes me very optimistic. I came home this morning, and during the afternoon, I will plan my rehabilitation. I am confident that in these weeks I will be able to recover and that I will be in full shape in time for the first 2020 GP in Jerez.”

Prof. Giuseppe Porcellini (Policlinico di Modena)

“Andrea Dovizioso underwent surgery to correct a displaced fracture of the sternal margin of the clavicle. We proceeded with the internal fixation of a plate with six screws with anatomic reduction and, from a mechanical point of view, we are delighted with the outcome of the operation. Apart from me, the medical team was composed by Prof. Fabio Catani, who personally supervised the operation, Prof. Luigi Tarallo and Doctor Andrea Giorgini. I want to thank the Direction of the Policlinico di Modena that made the operating room available in three hours, and all the staff who made possible to perform the surgery quickly”.



Paolo Ciabatti (Ducati Corse Sports Director)

“Although we know that motocross is an activity that presents several risks, we had still allowed Andrea to participate in this regional race, because he had explained to us that he needed to rediscover those stimuli and sensations that only a real competition can give. On the other hand, motocross is also the discipline with which many of the MotoGP riders train regularly. So, in the end, we must be relieved that the injury did not have serious consequences and that Andrea will be able to be regularly at the start of the 2020 championship in Jerez”.