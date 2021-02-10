Android Auto Integration For The Crf1100l Africa Twin

Honda Motor Europe is pleased to announce that Android AutoTM *1 will be integrated with its flagship adventurer, the CRF1100L Africa Twin.

Owners of the Africa Twin and Africa Twin ‘Adventure Sports’ will be able to have the new functionality installed at their Honda dealership, allowing Android Auto to be used by customers with an AndroidTM smartphone. Android Auto is a simple way to use your phone’s functionality while on your motorcycle. With clear visual display and easy-to-use voice commands, it makes it easy to access Google MapsTM navigation and your favourite music, media, and messaging apps.

The ‘Africa Twin’ name first appeared on Honda’s line up in 1988 with the XRV650 Africa Twin, whose name derived from the twin cylinder engine that powered the multiple Paris-Dakar rally-winning NXR750 of the late 1980s, on which it was based.

After a brief hiatus, the Africa Twin returned to Honda’s range for 2016 as the all-new CRF1000L Africa Twin. With its unique, athletic appearance, enjoyable engine and capable, comfortable chassis, it quickly proved itself a worthy heir to the Africa Twin name: a true modern-day all-rounder with ‘Go Anywhere’ appeal, popular with round-the-world adventurers, around-town commuters and weekend tourers alike.

In 2019, engine capacity rose with the introduction of the CRF1100L Africa Twin and Africa Twin ‘Adventure Sport’, bringing a 7% increase in top end power, together with a significant weight reduction and a host of new features. In 2020, the Africa Twin was Honda’s best-selling motorcycle, with sales of over 10,000 units.

This new Android AutoTM functionality adds a further element to the Africa Twin’s appeal, and with connectivity solutions now available on the GL1800 Gold Wing, Africa Twin, CB1000R, Forza 750, X-ADV and Forza 350*2, Honda is showing its strong commitment to bringing more comfort and convenience to customers’ motorcycle lifestyles across Europe.

*1 Android Auto is a mobile app developed by Google LLC to support driving. Android Auto requires an Android smartphone with Android 5.0 or later and the Android Auto app. When you utilize it riding the Africa Twin, connection with a Bluetooth® headset (sold separately) will also be required. App and communication costs may apply.

*2 CB1000R, Forza 750 and X-ADV are equipped with the Honda Smartphone Voice Control connectivity system, which works in tandem with the Honda RoadSync App. The same functionality is available as an option on the Forza 350.

