RHL Activities are pleased to announce Apico Factory Racing will partner the 2021 Revo ACU British Motocross Championship.

Apico Factory Racing is a renowned British dirtbike brand with a world-class competition background, experienced sales staff and a modern facility at its headquarters in Burnley, which guarantees a high standard of service for its customers. With a long history in the sport and expertise in off-road, the company has continued to grow each year whilst also being the sole UK distributor for many leading and recognisable motorcycle brands. Apico also offers its own high-quality range, which boasts a wide line-up of essential hardware and accessories for the off-road rider.

Dylan Brown, Director of Apico Factory Racing

“We are pleased the ACU have given Gareth and his RHL team the support and trust to push the ACU British Championship in a positive direction. Apico have for many years supported off-road motorcycle events including Trials & Enduro and we are happy to be a part of the ACU British Motocross Championship for 2021 as it will give us the perfect platform to showcase our brands & products. With the difficult circumstances we find ourselves in with Covid 19 it will be a testing year again and we hope that we can all make the start line in the coming months as scheduled.”

Gareth Hockey, Director of RHL Activities

“I am pleased to welcome Apico to the Revo ACU British Motocross Championship for the 2021 season. Apico is an iconic brand within the UK Offroad motorcycle industry and it’s great to see them supporting the Official Revo ACU British Motocross Championship recognised by the FIM.”

To find out more about Apico and their brands head over to www.apicob2b.co.uk and to find out more about the Revo ACU British Motocross Championship head over to www.rhlactivities.com

